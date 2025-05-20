News
CONFIRMED! Not Eden Gardens, IPL 2025 Final To be held at THIS venue
indian-premier-league-ipl

CONFIRMED! Not Eden Gardens, IPL 2025 Final To be held at THIS venue

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 1 min read
CONFIRMED! Not Eden Gardens, IPL 2025 Final To be held at THIS venue

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final, which was initially slated to be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata has now been officially shifted to a new venue. It is now schedule to be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on June 3.

The decision comes after a series of meetings by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) following the one-week suspension of the league due to border conflicts between India and Pakistan, which also saw dates altered for the last 17 matches of the tournament.

It is also understood that the first two matches of the playoffs could be played in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, originally planned to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

