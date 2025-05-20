News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
josh hazlewood ipl 2025 rcb
indian-premier-league-ipl

Latest Update on Injured Josh Hazlewood As RCB Prepares For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 3 min read

Hazlewood's return to the IPL 2025 has been in doubt since the suspension

josh hazlewood ipl 2025 rcb

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gunning for a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and they have two more games left in the league stage. They have already secured their playoffs berth when Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

However, if they are to beat both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants and then excel in their playoffs encounters, they need the services of Josh Hazlewood.

Josh Hazlewood seen bowling in the nets

The Aussie pacer had left the RCB camp when IPL 2025 was on May 9. There were multiple reports of him returning and not returning from Australia from the remainder of the tournament.

Then Cricket Australia put out a statement assuring Australian players that they will be protected in case they don’t want to return to the IPL. Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk decided he won’t be returning and the franchise had to call in Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement.

ALSO READ:

Hazlewood meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury for which he is undergoing rehabilitation in Australia. There were reports of the 34-year-old returning for the playoffs for which the venues haven’t been announced.

There was more encouraging news to support those reports as Hazlewood was seen bowling in the nets in Brisbane where Australia have begun preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

It was difficult to see in the video if Hazlewood was bowling at full tilt but it looked like he could be fit enough to be available for RCB’s final push for a maiden men’s title.

Hazlewood big role in RCB’s IPL 2025 campaign

Hazlewood has been crucial to RCB’s run to the top of the table this season. He is currently third in the Purple Cap race having claimed 18 wickets from 10 matches at a superb economy of 8.44 and an average of 17.27.

He was instrumental in RCB breaking this home ground curse against Rajasthan Royals by bowling the penultimate over where he claimed two wickets and gave away just one run.

RCB now look to continue their new-found form at home with RR and Chennai Super Kings wins by beating SRH on Friday.

Meanwhile, Australia’s WTC final against South Africa will be played at the Lord’s from June 11.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Josh Hazlewood
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash Moved to NEW VENUE Due to Incessant Rain in Bengaluru

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash Moved to NEW VENUE Due to Incessant Rain in Bengaluru

5:23 pm
Disha Asrani

‘I Just Want Him To Be Left Alone’: Former India Captain Urges LSG To Bench Rishabh Pant for Rest of IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant has struggled for consistency in IPL 2025.
4:55 pm
Vishnu PN
CONFIRMED! Not Eden Gardens, IPL 2025 Final To be held at THIS venue

CONFIRMED! Not Eden Gardens, IPL 2025 Final To be held at THIS venue

4:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘It’s Been a Challenging..’: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence After IPL 2025 Exit

‘It’s Been a Challenging..’: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence After IPL 2025 Exit

4:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK vs RR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

CSK vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are likely to go with the same playing XI from their previous matches.
2:40 pm
Sagar Paul
A few players have consistently been below par and looked out of rhythm in their department throughout IPL 2025.

4 High Profile India Players Who Could Be Released After IPL 2025 Season Ft. Possible Shock Trade to CSK

A few players have consistently been below par and looked out of rhythm throughout the season.
1:57 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.