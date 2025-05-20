Latest Update on Injured Josh Hazlewood As RCB Prepares For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Hazlewood's return to the IPL 2025 has been in doubt since the suspension

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gunning for a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and they have two more games left in the league stage. They have already secured their playoffs berth when Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

However, if they are to beat both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants and then excel in their playoffs encounters, they need the services of Josh Hazlewood.

Josh Hazlewood seen bowling in the nets

The Aussie pacer had left the RCB camp when IPL 2025 was on May 9. There were multiple reports of him returning and not returning from Australia from the remainder of the tournament.

Then Cricket Australia put out a statement assuring Australian players that they will be protected in case they don’t want to return to the IPL. Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk decided he won’t be returning and the franchise had to call in Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement.

ALSO READ:

Hazlewood meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury for which he is undergoing rehabilitation in Australia. There were reports of the 34-year-old returning for the playoffs for which the venues haven’t been announced.

Josh Hazlewood started bowling. We're coming for that tinpot trophy 😭🔥😭🔥😭🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/oxSFVVjxwL — M0 B0BAT 🧠 (@rohancric947) May 20, 2025

There was more encouraging news to support those reports as Hazlewood was seen bowling in the nets in Brisbane where Australia have begun preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

It was difficult to see in the video if Hazlewood was bowling at full tilt but it looked like he could be fit enough to be available for RCB’s final push for a maiden men’s title.

Hazlewood big role in RCB’s IPL 2025 campaign

Hazlewood has been crucial to RCB’s run to the top of the table this season. He is currently third in the Purple Cap race having claimed 18 wickets from 10 matches at a superb economy of 8.44 and an average of 17.27.

He was instrumental in RCB breaking this home ground curse against Rajasthan Royals by bowling the penultimate over where he claimed two wickets and gave away just one run.

RCB now look to continue their new-found form at home with RR and Chennai Super Kings wins by beating SRH on Friday.

Meanwhile, Australia’s WTC final against South Africa will be played at the Lord’s from June 11.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.