A few players have consistently been below par and looked out of rhythm in their department throughout IPL 2025.
4 High Profile India Players Who Could Be Released After IPL 2025 Season Ft. Possible Shock Trade to CSK

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 4 min read

A few players have consistently been below par and looked out of rhythm throughout the season.

A few players have consistently been below par and looked out of rhythm in their department throughout IPL 2025.

Numerous players have shone in their respective departments and done the heavy lifting for their teams in IPL 2025. However, a few players have consistently been below par and looked out of rhythm throughout the season.

Teams invested heavily in them during the retention or auction, but those players haven’t performed according to expectations. Hence, the franchises might release a few players who have not been up to the mark and are taking a big sum.

We look at four such players who could be released after IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson

This might look bold, but the Rajasthan Royals might part ways with their current captain, Sanju Samson, next season. A few reports suggest that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are keen to include him next season.

RR already have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi as openers, and Samson might have to bat at No.3. That means his case to get into the Indian team will reduce if he doesn’t open, but CSK might give him that opening slot.

Further, Jaiswal and Riyan Parag are the captaincy options for RR, and since the team hasn’t done well in the last two seasons, a change at the helm might be imminent. Since Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy hasn’t been impressive either, CSK might also look for a change and can appoint Samson as their captain next season.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is a prime example of how the price tag can affect a player in franchise cricket. His T20 game was never ideal, and a high price tag and captaincy meant Pant never looked comfortable at any stage in the tournament.

He is enduring his worst-ever IPL season as a batter, and his captaincy calls have been beyond baffling. That he is always under pressure shows in his game, and Pant is clearly not ideal for leadership.

Hence, LSG might release him to free a large amount in their purse and get someone who can do a better job. Pant is a quality player, but the amount might be too high to keep him, especially after such mediocre performances.

Venkatesh Iyer

Another big-budget player who has not looked anywhere close to his best is Venkatesh Iyer. He triggered a bidding war during the IPL 2025 auction before Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got him for a whopping INR 23.75 crore.

Unfortunately, Venkatesh hasn’t justified his price tag and has remained underwhelming throughout this season. The southpaw has 142 runs at an abysmal average of 20.28 and a 139.21 strike rate in seven innings, including a fifty.

His below-par performances have been one of the biggest reasons behind KKR’s poor show in IPL 2025. The team spent a massive amount on him, so the expectations were high, so KKR might be tempted to release him and get a good budget for the next auction.

Ishan Kishan

Isha Kishan started the tournament with a fantastic century, but performances went downhill soon after. He joined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 11.25 crore, but Kishan couldn’t justify his price tag like other players above.

Kishan has 231 runs at a mere average of 25.66 and a 140.85 strike rate in 11 innings in IPL 2025, including a century. 45.88% of his season runs came in the opening innings of the tournament.

Since he doesn’t fit into the side, SRH might consider releasing him to buy a better player better suited to the No.3 spot. Kishan is a misfit in the SRH team, and it became evident pretty early in the season, despite that century.

IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
RIshabh Pant
Sanju Samson
Venkatesh Iyer
