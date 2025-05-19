3 Reasons Gujarat Titans, Despite Red-Hot Form, Will Struggle To Win IPL 2025 Title

As the tournament reaches the playoffs, the Titans can have a few issues popping up.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have been the most consistent team in IPL 2025, winning nine out of 12 matches and sit at the top with 18 points. They have been clinical in most games, including their latest win against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Currently, they look unstoppable, with no flaws in their lineup. However, as the tournament reaches the playoffs, the Titans can have a few issues popping up.

We look at three reasons why the Gujarat Titans will struggle to win IPL 2025.

Jos Buttler’s absence

While Jos Buttler has returned to feature for the Gujarat Titans, he will only be available for the league stage and return home during the playoffs. GT have signed Kusal Mendis as a temporary replacement, and he will likely replace Buttler.

However, Mendis doesn’t bring the same quality as Buttler and hasn’t even played in the IPL yet. Hence, he can find it hard to acclimatise to high bowling quality attacks in the playoffs without any genuine idea of the conditions and the opponent.

Buttler was part of GT’s elite top-three that has done bulk scoring this season, and once he goes, the pressure will be on the openers to do the heavy lifting. Mendis will be under the pump if an early wicket falls, especially since he doesn’t boast a fine T20 record and has certain limitations.

Untested middle order

Once Buttler returns home, the middle order will be exposed more than ever. There’s no guarantee that Mendis can perform immediately in crunch situations, and the middle order must step up.

Unfortunately, GT’s middle order has blown hot and cold and didn’t have enough game time during the league stage. Their top three have faced a whopping 77.65% of deliveries this season, suggesting the middle order has had opportunities in patches.

If Buttler is unavailable, the top three won’t remain as formidable, and the middle order might not step up on big occasions. That means the opponent can exploit this weakness and expose this loophole in their squad.

Bowling peak going down

Mohammed Siraj started the tournament on a high note, snaring ten wickets at 15.40 runs apiece in the first five matches. However, he has taken only five wickets at a 50.40 average in seven innings since then.

Rashid Khan has been nowhere close to his best and is enduring his worst IPL season. The third Indian pacer, Ishant Sharma or Arshad Khan, hasn’t been among the wickets consistently.

Moreover, Kagiso Rabada won’t be available for the playoffs, further depleting their bowling attack. All this builds excessive pressure on Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore, who can have bad days and put GT in massive trouble in crunch matches.

