[WATCH] Sai Sudharsan Stamps His Authority With an UNREAL No-Look Six During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan gave a testament to his sheer class by slamming an outrageous no-look six during their match against the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the 12th over by Natarajan. It was a fullish delivery, and the GT left-hander had no look and whipped it over midwicket for an 82-metre maximum. After hitting the shot, Sudharsan briefly held his pose as well.

Check the video of the shot below.

ALSO READ:

Sai Sudharshan, Shubman Gill script highest opening stand of IPL 2025 to help Gujarat Titans qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs

Sai Sudharsan, along with GT skipper Shubman Gil,l entered the record books by scripting the highest opening stand of the ongoing season.

Chasing 200, the duo registered a 205-run partnership for the first wicket and propelled GT to a stellar 10-wicket win.

In the process, the duo overtook Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for the record, who now drop to the second in the list with their stand of 171 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Sudharsan and Gill’s heroics also ensured that GT qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs with the win. They are currently the toppers in the points table with nine wins from 12 games and 18 points. They now have a strong chance to make a top-two finish and get two attempts at securing a berth for the summit clash.

On the other hand, DC’s chances of playoffs qualification took a hit with the loss but are still very much in contention with 13 points from 12 games and two more matches left to play, against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 21 and rematch of the cancelled clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 24.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.