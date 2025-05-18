KL Rahul Recreates Iconic Virat Kohli MCG Six Against Prasidh Krishna in DC vs GT IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The Delhi Capitals (DC) opener, KL Rahul, lived up to his nature of classy knocks to score a scintillating hundred against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on May 18. His knock of an unbeaten 112 off 65 balls included 14 boundaries and four sixes. One of his over-boundary shots was a replica of an iconic shot by Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul Mimics a shot by Virat Kohli in DC vs GT IPL 2025

Rahul’s first three sixes came against Kagiso Rabada. At 18.2 overs, the DC batter took the aerial route off Prasidh Krishna. The ball was back of a length and angling in and cramping him for room. It had the shape of a horizontal bat stroke. But Rahul made light of the challenge. Standing tall, he met it with a clean, powerful swing, minimal footwork, just pure timing and strong bottom-hand control. It was a shot that screamed sheer class and confidence.

Watch the side-by-side shot here:

Talking about Kohli’s shot, it came against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A length ball rising to bail height, and Kohli punched it straight back over the bowler with an almost straight bat. Minimal effort, perfect timing, and pure class. It was so good, the ICC called it the “Shot of the Century.”

DC vs GT in IPL 2025

The Karnataka batter took the Capitals to 199/3. Rahul and Abishek Porel forged a 90-run stand for the second wicket off 52 balls.

But the GT opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have held the upper hand. After 15 overs, the visitors need just 46 runs from 36 balls to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The lefty batter has made 77 off 48 while the righty has collected 73 off 42 balls.

Their unbeaten partnership has made it look impossible for the hosts to win tonight. If the match ends in a losing cause for DC, they may need to win both of their remaining fixtures and pray for other results to go in their favour.

DC will next face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21.

