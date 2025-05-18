News
'My Parents Were in Kashmir' - Shocking Admission By KKR IPL 2025 Player On Having Family at PoK During India-Pakistan Border Hostilities
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 2 min read
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali were amongst the handful number of overseas cricketers who did not return for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after it was suspended for a week due to border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Notably, Pakistan-origin Moeen Ali had also left India even before the decision of postponing IPL by a week was taken.

Narrating his own experience of the situation, Moeen further revealed that his parents were present in the PoK when the hostilities were going on.

Speaking on Beard Before Wicket podcast, Moeen said, “My parents were actually in Kashmir at the time… in Pakistan, only about an hour away from where the strikes happened probably. Maybe a bit farther. So it was a bit crazy and then they managed to get the only flights out actually on that day. I was glad they got out, but it was crazy.”

ALSO READ:

KKR knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoffs

The defending champions were forced out of contention after their game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got washed out last night (May 17). KKR, who mathematically had a chance if they managed to win their remaining games, unfortunately succumbed to fate after having to share spoils with RCB.

Before the game, KKR had 11 points from 12 games and coule reach a maximum of 15 but after the draw, they have 12 points from 13 games and can have a maximum points tally of 14, which won’t be enough.

As for Moeen, who was acquired for INR 2 crores by KKR, he took six wickets in five innings while he didn’t get much of a chance to showcase his batting.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Moeen Ali
