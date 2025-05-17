Have RCB Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs After KKR Washout? RCB Top Two Qualification Scenarios

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, after their May 17 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out due to rain. The no-result gave both teams one point each, taking RCB to 17 points from 12 matches — a tally that all but guarantees their place in the top four. The question many fans were asking — “Have RCB qualified?” — now has a clear answer: Yes, RCB have qualified for the playoffs, barring an almost impossible sequence of events in the next few fixtures. So they aren’t officially qualified yet, but it’s so minute a scenario that it shouldn’t stop you from popping the bottle if you’re an RCB fan.
The match between RCB and KKR on May 17 marked the return of the IPL after a brief suspension due to India-Pakistan border tensions. However, rain had the final say in Bengaluru.
As a result:
RCB have risen to the top position in the IPL 2025 points table after the washout although that could change after the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match tomorrow. Punjab Kings, like, GT, also play tomorrow, facing Rajasthan Royals. Right now, RCB have played one game more than GT and PBKS and are at the top of the points table. Does that mean RCB will finish top two in the league stage? The RCB top two scenarios are explained later.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.482
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.793
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|+0.376
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|+1.156
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|+0.362
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|-1.192
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.718
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.992
|Match
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|64th
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|May 23
|70th
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|May 27
With two league matches left, the question shifts from “have RCB qualified?” to “will RCB finish top two?”
To secure a top-two spot, RCB must win, and preferably by solid margins to protect or improve their Net Run Rate.
Yes, RCB have qualified after the KKR washout gave them their 17th point of the season. There is a marginal wild scenario where they might still miss out on qualification, though.
RCB will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs with 17 points in most scenarios. However, RCB could still be knocked out if GT and MI reach 18 points and PBKS, DC, and RCB all end at 17, triggering a net run rate tie-break. For that to happen, PBKS and DC must win on Saturday, DC must beat PBKS again, and MI need to win both matches while RCB lose both their games — though RCB still hold the best NRR for now.
The question now shifts to: will RCB finish top two? With two matches remaining and strong form behind them, RCB playoffs chances are maximized, and they remain one of the favorites going into the final week of league action.
Their destiny is in their hands. One more win strengthens their case. Two more could give them the upper hand in the race for Qualifier 1.
