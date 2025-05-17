News
have rcb qualified kkr washout chinnaswamy ipl 2025 top two finish playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl

Have RCB Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs After KKR Washout? RCB Top Two Qualification Scenarios

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 17, 2025 - 5 min read
have rcb qualified kkr washout chinnaswamy ipl 2025 top two finish playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, after their May 17 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out due to rain. The no-result gave both teams one point each, taking RCB to 17 points from 12 matches — a tally that all but guarantees their place in the top four. The question many fans were asking — “Have RCB qualified?” — now has a clear answer: Yes, RCB have qualified for the playoffs, barring an almost impossible sequence of events in the next few fixtures. So they aren’t officially qualified yet, but it’s so minute a scenario that it shouldn’t stop you from popping the bottle if you’re an RCB fan.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Virat Kohli To Play County Cricket After Test Retirement?

📊 Quick Take – RCB Playoffs Chances (Updated May 17)

  • ✅ Points: 17 from 12 matches
  • 🟢 Has RCB Qualified? Yes – officially into the playoffs
  • 🔝 Will RCB Finish Top Two? Still possible with two games left
  • 📈 RCB Top Two Chances: Strong if they win both remaining matches
  • 🔁 RCB Playoffs Chances: Now 100% confirmed

RCB vs KKR Washed Out: Impact on Playoffs Scenarios

The match between RCB and KKR on May 17 marked the return of the IPL after a brief suspension due to India-Pakistan border tensions. However, rain had the final say in Bengaluru.

As a result:

  • RCB earned one point, moving from 16 to 17 points.
  • Have RCB qualified? Yes — a total of 17 points has historically been enough to guarantee a playoff spot.
  • Has RCB qualified officially? Yes — they are now the first team in IPL 2025 to seal a playoff berth.
  • Their focus now shifts to finishing in the top two, which provides two shots at reaching the final via Qualifier 1.

SEE: ENTIRE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After RCB vs KKR Washout

RCB have risen to the top position in the IPL 2025 points table after the washout although that could change after the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match tomorrow. Punjab Kings, like, GT, also play tomorrow, facing Rajasthan Royals. Right now, RCB have played one game more than GT and PBKS and are at the top of the points table. Does that mean RCB will finish top two in the league stage? The RCB top two scenarios are explained later.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru12830117+0.482
Gujarat Titans11830016+0.793
Punjab Kings11730115+0.376
Mumbai Indians12750014+1.156
Delhi Capitals11640113+0.362
Kolkata Knight Riders13560212+0.193
Lucknow Super Giants11560010-0.469
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1137017-1.192
Rajasthan Royals (E)1239006-0.718
Chennai Super Kings (E)1239006-0.992

RCB Remaining Fixtures – Can They Finish in the Top Two?

MatchOpponentVenueDate
64thSunrisers HyderabadBengaluruMay 23
70thLucknow Super GiantsLucknowMay 27

With two league matches left, the question shifts from “have RCB qualified?” to “will RCB finish top two?”

Here’s what could happen:

  • ✅ Win both matches → RCB finish on 21 points – very likely to finish 1st or 2nd.
  • 🔁 Win one of two → RCB end on 19 points – still a good chance for top two, depending on NRR and other results.
  • ❌ Lose both → RCB stay on 17 points – qualify for playoffs, but RCB top two chances drop significantly.

Impact of Other Teams on RCB Top Two Hopes

  • Gujarat Titans (16 pts, 3 games left) – Can reach 22 pts. RCB need GT to drop at least one game.
  • Punjab Kings (15 pts, 3 games left) – Can reach 21 pts. One PBKS loss helps RCB.
  • Mumbai Indians (14 pts, 2 games left) – Can reach 18 pts. Their superior NRR is a threat.
  • Delhi Capitals (13 pts, 3 games left) – Still in the race; RCB benefit if DC lose one or more.

To secure a top-two spot, RCB must win, and preferably by solid margins to protect or improve their Net Run Rate.

ALSO READ:

Final Verdict: Have RCB Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Yes, RCB have qualified after the KKR washout gave them their 17th point of the season. There is a marginal wild scenario where they might still miss out on qualification, though.

RCB will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs with 17 points in most scenarios. However, RCB could still be knocked out if GT and MI reach 18 points and PBKS, DC, and RCB all end at 17, triggering a net run rate tie-break. For that to happen, PBKS and DC must win on Saturday, DC must beat PBKS again, and MI need to win both matches while RCB lose both their games — though RCB still hold the best NRR for now.

The question now shifts to: will RCB finish top two? With two matches remaining and strong form behind them, RCB playoffs chances are maximized, and they remain one of the favorites going into the final week of league action.

Their destiny is in their hands. One more win strengthens their case. Two more could give them the upper hand in the race for Qualifier 1.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

