Herschelle Gibbs Picks Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli As the Better Technical Batter After Retirement From Tests
news

‘Always More Technically Correct’: Former South Africa Batter Hails Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli After Retirement From Tests

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read

Both of them recently retired from red-ball cricket.

Herschelle Gibbs Picks Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli As the Better Technical Batter After Retirement From Tests

Former South Africa player Herschelle Gibbs believes that India skipper Rohit Sharma is “more technically correct” than the former captain Virat Kohli. While engaging with some fans on X (formerly Twitter), he applauded Rohit for his technical brilliance. However, Gibbs also mentioned how Kohli’s dominance in the T20Is and ODIs has made him a modern-day great.

“Rohit was always more technically correct than Virat. But Virat’s desire to dominate, especially in white ball format, is a major difference between the two batters,” he said.

Herschelle Gibbs Explains His Statement

When a user questioned his statement on X, the former SA coach explained the reason behind choosing Rohit as the better technical player. He pointed out Kohli’s issue of getting dismissed several times by edging the outside off-stump deliveries.

“You ever see Rohit defend balls on 4th or 5th stump? How many times did Virat get out doing just that? Rohit definitely technically better than Virat,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Notably, the 36-year-old got out numerous times by playing the same shot away from his body. Kohli also got dismissed twice in the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar (BGT) Test by pacer Scott Boland in a similar manner.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Tests

Both the stalwarts of Indian cricket recently called their time in Tests. Rohit Sharma has put up 4,301 runs in 67 matches, including 12 hundreds. Star batter Virat Kohli has 9,230 runs to his name in 123 red-ball matches, including 30 centuries.

Rohit is the second-highest six-hitter in Tests for India after Virender Sehwag, with 88 sixes. Kohli holds the record for scoring the most double-centuries for India (seven).

India will miss their rich experience in the upcoming tour against England. The five-match Test series will kick off on June 20 at Headingley.

