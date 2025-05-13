News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar injury update for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Is Rajat Patidar Available For RCB? Huge Update on Skipper Ahead of IPL 2025 Resumption

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 3 min read

He injured his finger during the CSK clash.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar injury update for IPL 2025

As the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 inches closer, most franchises fret over the overseas players they will be missing. The action will resume on May 17 and will go on till June 3. Previously, the IPL Final was scheduled for May 25. This has narrowed the gap leading up to International tournaments, especially the World Test Championship (WTC) Final on June 11. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on the brink of losing their Indian skipper, Rajat Patidar, due to injury concerns.

Will Rajat Patidar miss the remaining IPL 2025?

During RCB’s last clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Patidar injured himself while fielding in the second innings. Later, he was seen with a splint to protect his finger, hinting at the seriousness of the injury.

During the ‘break’ video posted by RCB on their social media handle, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma revealed how he was preparing to lead for the upcoming clash against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9.

Read the full report here.

After IPL 2025 was temporarily suspended, it was understood that Patidar may have had ample time to recover before the tournament resumes. However, as per recent speculations, his presence is highly doubtful.

Depending on his fitness and participation in the practice sessions, Patidar may be used as an impact player for the league-stage games. He may play the full match during the IPL 2025 playoffs, given that the team qualifies despite missing several players from their squad.

In the 10 innings the 31-year-old batted, he made 239 runs at a strike rate of 140.58. He also struck two half-centuries.

Shortly before the IPL 2025 suspension, Devdutt Padikkal was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Mayank Agarwal has been called as a replacement. Key pacer Josh Hazlewood may also miss the rest of the games. The Aussie bowler is nursing a shoulder niggle and also has WTC Final coming closer.

ALSO READ:

Who will lead RCB?

In case Patidar has to sit out, Jitesh will take over the captaincy hat. Though playing his first season for this franchise, Jitesh has been a popular player in the RCB outfit.

The Vidarbha batter has made 128 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 142.22. His lower middle-order cameos have been helpful for RCB to inch closer to wins.

With Virat Kohli backing out of leadership duties, Jitesh is an ideal fit to lead the spirited team into the playoffs and hopefully, their elusive IPL 2025 trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
Rajat Patidar
RCB vs KKR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Big Boost for KKR! Star Overseas Duo Set To Rejoin for Remainder of IPL 2025 With Playoffs at Stake

Big Boost for KKR! Star Overseas Duo Set To Rejoin for Remainder of IPL 2025 With Playoffs at Stake

KKR are still mathematically in contention for a playoffs spot.
9:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings PBKS overseas player availability IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings Key Aussie Duo Yet To Confirm Their India Return Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption: Report

Punjab Kings are currently in third place with 15 points from 11 matches.
9:01 pm
Vishnu PN
Shukri Conrad on SA Players for IPL 2025 Playoffs

‘Want Players Back By 26th’ – South Africa Players Likely to Be Unavailable For IPL 2025 Playoffs

IPL 2025 Final is moved from May 25 to June 3.
8:49 pm
Disha Asrani
Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025 India return

Delhi Capitals Overseas Player Disturbed By Dharamshala Ordeal, Unlikely to Return for IPL 2025

He has had a forgettable IPL 2025 season so far.
8:12 pm
Vishnu PN
Punjab Kings Star Set to Earn Maiden Test Cap for India in England Tour After Impressive Performances in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Star Set to Earn Maiden Test Cap for India in England Tour After Impressive Performances in IPL 2025

8:08 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team after the announcement of revised IPL 2025 schedule.

Full Overseas Player Availability Tracker For IPL 2025 Resumption: RCB Get Major Boost, Mumbai Indians, GT In Trouble

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.
7:36 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.