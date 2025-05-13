News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Big Boost for KKR! Star Overseas Duo Set To Rejoin for Remainder of IPL 2025 With Playoffs at Stake
indian-premier-league-ipl

Big Boost for KKR! Star Overseas Duo Set To Rejoin for Remainder of IPL 2025 With Playoffs at Stake

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 2 min read

KKR are still mathematically in contention for a playoffs spot.

Big Boost for KKR! Star Overseas Duo Set To Rejoin for Remainder of IPL 2025 With Playoffs at Stake

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play the first match when the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) restarts after a one-week suspension due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. The three-time IPL winners, who are still mathematically in contention for a playoffs spot, will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17.

In a big boost ahead of the marquee fixture, KKR will see their star overseas duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell return for the remainder of the tournament.

Notably, KKR’s West Indies contingent comprising Narine, Russell, Rovman Powell and team mentor Dwayne Bravo were stationed in Dubai after leaving India last week.

ALSO READ:

KKR Overseas player availability for the remainder of IPL 2025

Apart from the Caribbean stars, Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had returned to Kabul will linkup with them in Dubai before flying to India.

On the other hand, Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje will come in from Maldives and join the squad in Bengaluru. His fellow countryman Quinton de Kock is however unsure of returning.

All-rounder Moeen Ali and fast bowler Spencer Johnson, currently in the UK and Australia respectively are the farthest from KKR at the moment. While an official update on their availability is still pending, it is understood that they are expected to rejoin the team soon.

Speaking about KKR’s qualification chances, they currently have 11 points from 12 games, which includes five wins and one draw. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will need to win both their remaining games against RCB and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to keep their hopes alive and bank on other results to go their way.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Andre Russell
IPL 2025
KKR
Sunil Narine
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar injury update for IPL 2025

Is Rajat Patidar Available For RCB? Huge Update on Skipper Ahead of IPL 2025 Resumption

He injured his finger during the CSK clash.
10:01 pm
Disha Asrani
Punjab Kings PBKS overseas player availability IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings Key Aussie Duo Yet To Confirm Their India Return Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption: Report

Punjab Kings are currently in third place with 15 points from 11 matches.
9:01 pm
Vishnu PN
Shukri Conrad on SA Players for IPL 2025 Playoffs

‘Want Players Back By 26th’ – South Africa Players Likely to Be Unavailable For IPL 2025 Playoffs

IPL 2025 Final is moved from May 25 to June 3.
8:49 pm
Disha Asrani
Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025 India return

Delhi Capitals Overseas Player Disturbed By Dharamshala Ordeal, Unlikely to Return for IPL 2025

He has had a forgettable IPL 2025 season so far.
8:12 pm
Vishnu PN
Punjab Kings Star Set to Earn Maiden Test Cap for India in England Tour After Impressive Performances in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Star Set to Earn Maiden Test Cap for India in England Tour After Impressive Performances in IPL 2025

8:08 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team after the announcement of revised IPL 2025 schedule.

Full Overseas Player Availability Tracker For IPL 2025 Resumption: RCB Get Major Boost, Mumbai Indians, GT In Trouble

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.
7:36 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.