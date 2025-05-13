Big Boost for KKR! Star Overseas Duo Set To Rejoin for Remainder of IPL 2025 With Playoffs at Stake

KKR are still mathematically in contention for a playoffs spot.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play the first match when the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) restarts after a one-week suspension due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. The three-time IPL winners, who are still mathematically in contention for a playoffs spot, will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17.

In a big boost ahead of the marquee fixture, KKR will see their star overseas duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell return for the remainder of the tournament.

Notably, KKR’s West Indies contingent comprising Narine, Russell, Rovman Powell and team mentor Dwayne Bravo were stationed in Dubai after leaving India last week.

KKR Overseas player availability for the remainder of IPL 2025

Apart from the Caribbean stars, Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had returned to Kabul will linkup with them in Dubai before flying to India.

On the other hand, Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje will come in from Maldives and join the squad in Bengaluru. His fellow countryman Quinton de Kock is however unsure of returning.

All-rounder Moeen Ali and fast bowler Spencer Johnson, currently in the UK and Australia respectively are the farthest from KKR at the moment. While an official update on their availability is still pending, it is understood that they are expected to rejoin the team soon.

Speaking about KKR’s qualification chances, they currently have 11 points from 12 games, which includes five wins and one draw. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will need to win both their remaining games against RCB and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to keep their hopes alive and bank on other results to go their way.

