Punjab Kings Star Set to Earn Maiden Test Cap for India in England Tour After Impressive Performances in IPL 2025

After the culmination of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the Men in Blue are slated to travel to England for a high-profile five-match Test series, scheduled to start from June 20. There have thus been quite some speculation regarding the probable squad, especially after the recent retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

According to Revsportz journalist Rohit Juglan, it is now understood that Punjab Kings (PBKS) and India pacer Arshdeep Singh is likely to travel to England and could be in line to earn his maiden cap in the longest format. With uncertainty surrounding Mohammed Shami’s availability due to fitness concerns and Harshit Rana likely to play only for India A, Arshdeep can find himself a spot in the India playing XI.

Arshdeep’s selection is likely to be at the cost of Harshit Rana who failed to impress on the tour of Australia.

Arshdeep Singh form for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings fast bowler has looked in good form in the IPL 2025 season. In 11 matches, the left-arm speedster has snared 16 wickets at an average of 18.18 and strike rate of 13.62.

Also, Arshdeep Singh has established himself as a reliable player for India in white-ball formats. He was a member of the championship winning teams in the T20 Word Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025.

The 26-year-old has also made an impact in red-ball cricket, particularly with his impressive nine-wicket performance in a Duleep Trophy match. His experience playing County cricket in England further strengthens his case for selection, giving him an edge in adapting to overseas conditions.

With 66 wickets in 37 first-class innings, including two five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket spell, Arshdeep has proven his ability as a consistent wicket-taker.

