Former RCB Coach Appointed As Pakistan White-Ball Coach, To Take Over After PSL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Mike Hesson has been named the new white-ball coach for the Pakistan side. The Kiwi, who will take over the T20I and the ODI side, will begin office after the end of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025), from May 26. He is currently serving as the head coach of Islamabad United in the PSL.

Speaking after the development, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said,

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team. “Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!”

ALSO READ:

Ex-RCB coach Mike Hesson boasts an impressive coaching career

Hesson’s appointment comes after Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie left Pakistan cricket in recent times. After Kirsten stepped down as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Australian Gillespie was given the responsibility across formats.

However, Gillespie’s relation with PCB also didn’t work out, leading to the former stepping down.

The 50-year-old from New Zealand began his coaching career in 2003 with the Argentina. He then coached Kenya (2005) and then served as the head coach of New Zealand from 2012 to 2018. It was under Hesson’s guidance, the Kiwis reached the final of 2015 ODI World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.