South Africa Squad for WTC 2025 Final Announced: Two Mumbai Indians Stars Named in 15-Member Squad To Face Australia

South Africa have announced their squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia. Most players are on the expected lines.

Temba Bavuma will lead a star-studded South African side with big names like Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada. Among other notable inclusions are Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Lungi Ngidi.

The World Test Championship final will be played from June 11-15 at the iconic Lord’s.

South Africa’s squad for WTC final: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson

Defining moments. Unshakable character. This is what Test cricket’s all about 🏏.



As we look to the battle that awaits, we acknowledge growth and reward perseverance 💪👏.



This isn’t just a squad; it’s a statement of intent and a true reflection of grit 🇿🇦.#WTC25 #WozaNawe… pic.twitter.com/qa1de9NFWX — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 13, 2025

