News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
South Africa have announced their squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia.
news

South Africa Squad for WTC 2025 Final Announced: Two Mumbai Indians Stars Named in 15-Member Squad To Face Australia

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 1 min read
South Africa have announced their squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia.

South Africa have announced their squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia. Most players are on the expected lines.

Temba Bavuma will lead a star-studded South African side with big names like Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada. Among other notable inclusions are Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Lungi Ngidi.

The World Test Championship final will be played from June 11-15 at the iconic Lord’s.

South Africa’s squad for WTC final: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson

More to follow…

Corbin Bosch
Kagiso Rabada
Ryan Rickelton
Temba Bavuma
Tristan Stubbs
World Test Championship final
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Cheteshwar Pujara on who will replace Virat Kohli at No.4 for India Tests

‘Take Some Time’: Former India Teammate Opines Who Can Replace Virat Kohli At No.4

Kohli's absence at No.4 in Tests has left a void in India's batting line-up.
3:09 pm
Disha Asrani
Kevin Pietersen has backed KL Rahul to return to India’s T20I setup and play at No.4 in the T20 World Cup next year.

DC Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Full list of Delhi Capitals Fixtures, Dates, Venues and Timings Including PBKS vs DC Re-Match

Delhi Capitals have three more matches left in the IPL 2025 league stage
2:45 pm
Samarnath Soory
marck boucher virat kohli influence rcb

Mark Boucher Responds To Virat Kohli Claiming South African Had ‘Biggest Impact’ On Him

The legendary South African keeper had played for RCB between 2008-10
3:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why is Kagiso Rabada Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI in IPL 2025?

South Africa Cricketers’ Association Chief Fires Back At Tim Paine’s Comments On Suspended Kagiso Rabada

Rabada flew back to South Africa after two IPL 2025 matches
11:57 am
Samarnath Soory
Virat Kohli Was Unhappy With THIS BCCI Policy, Played Big Role in Test Retirement Reports

Virat Kohli Was Unhappy With THIS BCCI Policy, Played Big Role in Test Retirement: Reports

Kohli was reportedly not happy with this rule and had raised his concerns with the board.
11:18 am
Sagar Paul
One notable thing about the revised IPL 2025 schedule is that no matches are allotted to Chennai and Hyderabad.

Why Are There No Matches in Chennai and Hyderabad in the Revised IPL 2025 Schedule?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the playoffs race and will play the remaining matches for pride.
10:34 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.