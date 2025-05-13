Australia Squad for WTC 2025 Final Announced: Sam Konstas, Former RCB Star Named in Strong Team To Take on South Africa

Former RCB Star Cameron Green and youngster Sam Konstas return as Australia name a full-strength squad for the WTC 2025 final against South Africa.

Cricket Australia unveiled a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, with Sam Konstas and Cameron Green making their return. Australia, who are the defending champions, will take on South Africa at Lord’s from June 11 in the second edition of the WTC final.

Green, who missed the entire home summer due to spinal surgery, is back after a successful comeback with Gloucestershire in county cricket, where he struck a century in his first game. Although he is not expected to resume bowling duties before the Caribbean tour, his batting return has bolstered Australia’s middle order options.

Sam Konstas, Cameron Green Make Australia Test Squad for WTC 2025 Final

Meanwhile, young opener Sam Konstas re-enters the fray after impressing in the final rounds of the Sheffield Shield season for New South Wales. He had left the Sri Lanka tour early to fulfil domestic commitments and now finds himself in contention to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

Brendan Doggett, the standout performer of South Australia’s Shield final win, has been included as a travelling reserve. Doggett, who claimed a record 11-wicket haul in the final, is the only uncapped player in the squad and provides injury cover for the pacers.

The squad also sees left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann preferred over Todd Murphy as Nathan Lyon’s deputy, a move that could play a greater role during the three-Test Caribbean series that follows the WTC final. Kuhnemann is coming off a successful stint as Australia’s leading wicket-taker in Sri Lanka.

Pat Cummins leads a familiar pace attack that includes Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, although only three are likely to be picked in the final XI. Hazlewood’s recent shoulder niggle kept him out of RCB’s last IPL 2025 game, but he remains in contention.

Josh Hazlewood- Injured ❌

Mitchell Starc- Political tensions ❌



Both Aussie pacers unlikely to return to IPL 2025 🤫 pic.twitter.com/NgXqU4jzy1 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) May 11, 2025

ALSO READ:

Australia WTC 2025 Final Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

Selectors opted for the same group for the subsequent Caribbean tour, with allrounder Beau Webster retained after a promising Test debut. Josh Inglis, who scored a century on debut, and Webster, the top scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, provide batting depth.

Australia finished the WTC 2023-25 cycle with a points percentage of 67.54, behind only South Africa’s 69.44. The final at Lord’s will be followed by a three-Test series against the West Indies in Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica, starting June 25.

The squad for the T20I series in the Caribbean is expected to be announced at a later date.

World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final Details

Match : World Test Championship Final – Australia vs South Africa

: World Test Championship Final – Australia vs South Africa Dates : June 11–15, 2025 (Reserve Day: June 16)

: June 11–15, 2025 (Reserve Day: June 16) Venue : Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London Time : 3:30 PM IST | 11:00 AM local time

: 3:30 PM IST | 11:00 AM local time Teams : Australia – Finished 2nd in WTC standings (67.54% points) South Africa – Finished 1st in WTC standings (69.44% points)

: Format : 5-day Test match, with a sixth day reserved in case of lost time

: 5-day Test match, with a sixth day reserved in case of lost time Title Defense: Australia are the defending champions, having won the 2023 final against India

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.