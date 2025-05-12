After Gujarat Titans, Another Top 4 Team Set to Start Practice in Anticipation of IPL 2025 Restart

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, which was suspended for a week midway due to border tensions between India and Pakistan is expected to resume in the coming days.

In anticipation of the IPL 2025 restart, five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians have announced their date to resume practice. According to an Indian Express journalist, the Hardik Pandya-led side are looking to hit the nets in Wankhede from Tuesday (May 13).

#MumbaiIndians to resume its practice session on Tuesday at their home ground in Wankhede Stadium @IExpressSports — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) May 12, 2025

Notably, Gujarat Titans (GT) were the first team to kickstart training after the IPL 2025 suspension, from May 10.

There are still 16 more matches left to play this season, which include 12 league games and four playoff fixtures. An official confirmation regarding the revised schedule and timings is expected to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) soon.

The likely date for the summit clash is speculated to be shifted from May 25 to May 30.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians form in IPL 2025

MI are in a great position to secure a playoffs berth as they near the business end of the tournament. Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins, five losses from 12 games and a tally of 14 points.

They will need to win at least one more game of their remaining two matches. Two more points will more or less guarantee MI a playoff position since historically, 16 points have been the minimum cutoff to secure qualification.

MI’s remaining two matches are against GT and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both these games will be crucial for MI as the other two teams are also in contention for a top four finish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube