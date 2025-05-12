News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
After Gujarat Titans, Another Top 4 Team Set to Start Practice in Anticipation of IPL 2025 Restart
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Gujarat Titans, Another Top 4 Team Set to Start Practice in Anticipation of IPL 2025 Restart

After Gujarat Titans, Another Top 4 Team Set to Start Practice in Anticipation of IPL 2025 Restart

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, which was suspended for a week midway due to border tensions between India and Pakistan is expected to resume in the coming days.

In anticipation of the IPL 2025 restart, five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians have announced their date to resume practice. According to an Indian Express journalist, the Hardik Pandya-led side are looking to hit the nets in Wankhede from Tuesday (May 13).

Notably, Gujarat Titans (GT) were the first team to kickstart training after the IPL 2025 suspension, from May 10.

There are still 16 more matches left to play this season, which include 12 league games and four playoff fixtures. An official confirmation regarding the revised schedule and timings is expected to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) soon.

The likely date for the summit clash is speculated to be shifted from May 25 to May 30.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians form in IPL 2025

MI are in a great position to secure a playoffs berth as they near the business end of the tournament. Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins, five losses from 12 games and a tally of 14 points.

They will need to win at least one more game of their remaining two matches. Two more points will more or less guarantee MI a playoff position since historically, 16 points have been the minimum cutoff to secure qualification.

MI’s remaining two matches are against GT and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both these games will be crucial for MI as the other two teams are also in contention for a top four finish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 restart
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

How Should Delhi Capitals Adjust Playing XI With Mitchell Starc Unavailable For Rest of IPL 2025

How Should Delhi Capitals Adjust Playing XI With Mitchell Starc Unavailable For Rest of IPL 2025

He has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches so far.
7:26 pm
Sagar Paul
How Should RCB Adjust Playing XI With Josh Hazlewood Unavailable For Rest of IPL 2025

How Should RCB Adjust Playing XI With Josh Hazlewood Unavailable For Rest of IPL 2025

He has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches so far and is currently third in the Purple Cap race.
5:54 pm
Sagar Paul
RCB director Mo Bobat reveals their IPL 2025 auction strategy to build up a batting-heavy playing XI

‘He Was The Front-runner..’: Former RCB Teammate Hails Virat Kohli’s Influence On Test Cricket Following Retirement

The former batter hailed Kohli as the 'pivot' for Test cricket viewership
5:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
BCCI Prepared Three Schedules Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, Awaits Government Permission

Three Schedules Prepared Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, BCCI Awaits Government Permission – Report

BCCI is likely to take a final call in today's meeting.
1:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Abdul Samad struck 45 off 24 in the LSG vs PBKS clash in IPL 2025.

‘Potential I Have Is Yet to Come Through’: LSG Star Admits After IPL 2025 Blitz

He has struck at an impressive rate of 186.04 in IPL 2025.
12:07 pm
Sandip Pawar
3 Players From PSL 2025 Who Could Come in As Replacements When IPL 2025 Resumes Michael Bracewell Alzarri Joseph Adam Milne

3 Players From PSL 2025 Who Could Come in As Replacements When IPL 2025 Resumes

We take a look at three players from the PSL who could join IPL teams as potential replacements.
9:21 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.