BCCI Prepared Three Schedules Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, Awaits Government Permission
indian-premier-league-ipl

Three Schedules Prepared Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, BCCI Awaits Government Permission – Report

BCCI is likely to take a final call in today's meeting.

BCCI Prepared Three Schedules Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, Awaits Government Permission

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to meet later today to discuss the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. On May 9, BCCI suspended the T20 league for a week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to a RevSportz report, the board will discuss the tournament’s future today. Previously, BCCI told all the IPL teams to relocate to their respective home cities. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have yet to get confirmation on their neutral venue, which is subject to the Indian government’s permission.

BCCI Prepared Three Different IPL 2025 Schedules

The governing body has prepared three different schedules ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption. One includes all the match venues, as it was set to take place earlier.

The other two lists suggest reduced venues, keeping in mind the safety measures of players, support staff, broadcast crew, and the audience. The authority is likely to provide a confirmation today, which is also subject to the government’s permission.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, reports are indicating that BCCI is planning to schedule more double headers to finish the IPL within the stipulated time frame. Earlier, the IPL 2025 final was set to take place on May 25.

“In the new situation, BCCI office bearers, officials, and the IPL Governing Council will discuss the matter and take a call. We will see which can be the best schedule to complete the tournament,” told BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla to PTI Videos.

IPL 2025 Standings So Far

After 58 matches of this cash-rich league, seven teams are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold the maximum points (16) so far, but they are yet to be qualified.

Currently, GT and RCB are placed in the top two with eight wins in 11 matches so far. PBKS are seated third with seven wins and a wash-out in as many games. Their clash against the Delhi Capitals, which was abandoned due to security threats at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, might also be rescheduled. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are at four with seven wins in 12 matches.

BCCI
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption

