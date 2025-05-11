Former IPL Champion Becomes First Team To Resume Practice After IPL 2025 Suspension

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season was forced to be paused midway due to an ongoing war between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) subsequently suspended the tournament for one week.

However, with developments coming in of a mutual ceasefire agreement between both nations, IPL 2022 winner Gujarat Titans (GT) have become the first team to resume practice.

In a big boost, GT’s full squad was part of the training session. Only English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and South African speedster Gerald Coetzee were missing from the overseas roster after they decided to head back to their respective countries in the wake of the war. Nevertheless, efforts are being made for their swift return.

According to TOI, a GT source privy to the developments revealed, “Yes, we have started training. The boys looked sharp, and we are ready to go. Our entire squad stuck around. Only Jos and Gerald, but they will come back as required.”

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

The Shubman Gill-led side are currently the toppers in the IPL 2025 points table. The Titans have managed eight wins and suffered just three losses in 11 games played, with a tally of 16 points.

GT are thus the frontrunners to secure a playoffs qualification, since historically 16 points have been enough to guarantee a top-four spot. With three more games left, Gujarat Titans will also be aiming for a top-two finish which would allow them to get two shots at the final berth.

GT’s remaining matches are against Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The revamped schedule is yet to be announced by the BCCI.

