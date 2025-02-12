5 Players Who Can Replace Mitchell Starc at Delhi Capitals if He’s Out of IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Duo

Starc opted out of the Champions Trophy for personal reasons and has asked for privacy.

Delhi Capitals had shelled out INR 11.75 crore for Mitchell Starc but could face a massive blow if he remains unavailable for IPL 2025.

Wednesday morning brought concerning news to the Delhi Capitals camp for their Indian Premier League title hopes with Mitchell Starc withdrawing from the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The premier Australian pacer is set to miss the marquee ICC event and could be doubtful for the IPL 2025.

Starc opted out of the Champions Trophy for personal reasons and has asked for privacy. Australia had already lost Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to injuries and Starc’s decision to withdraw adds to their woes. As for Delhi Capitals, they would hope he returns to action in time for the IPL. But if he doesn’t, they would need to find a replacement.

We take a look at five potential candidates who can replace Starc in the IPL 2025.

Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson is likely to be one of the hottest names ahead of the IPL 2025 as teams look for replacements. The 37-year-old England seamer played for CSK in the previous edition but only had two opportunities.

Richard Gleeson was a decent bowler throughout the #SA20. His pace and variations could make him a solid backup for any IPL team…



Wouldn’t mind seeing him as a replacement if RCB needs one..👀❤️‍🔥#RCB #IPL2025 #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/drg2CweDi7 — ᴅᴋ (@coach_dk19) February 12, 2025

Gleeson had a magnificent SA20 campaign recently for the runners-up Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He picked 14 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.07. Gleeson was excellent in the final against MI Cape Town, picking 2 for 22 off his four overs. He bowled at a good pace and mixed things brilliantly to keep the batters guessing.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman is the most experienced bowler to not have been picked by any team in the IPL 2025 auction. But he could still feature in the upcoming edition, considering the amount of players getting sidelined. The left-arm seamer has represented five IPL franchises and has played 57 matches in the league.

In IPL 2024, he played for CSK and picked 14 wickets from nine games at an economy of 9.26. More recently, he claimed 13 scalps at 7.35 economy in the Bangladesh Premier League. Fizz has played for Delhi Capitals previously, featuring in 10 matches across 2022-23 editions.

Naveen-ul-Haq

The Afghanistan pacer didn’t find any takers in the auction after playing two seasons for Lucknow Super Giants. Naveen-ul-Haq had a good season in 2023, snaring 11 wickets from seven innings at 7.82 rpo. IPL 2024 wasn’t as productive as he conceded at 10.19 for his 14 scalps in 10 innings. Naveen had a poor SA20 season as well but given his experience in the IPL, he could be a good replacement option.

Will O’Rourke

Will O’Rourke is yet to bag any contracts in the overseas T20 leagues. He showed glimpses of his potential with 3 for 26 and 2 for 17 in two of the outings against Northern Districts in the recent Super Smash. Considering his performances at the international level and the skill set he possesses, he could be a great option for Delhi Capitals. The 23-year-old towering fast bowler has had a short career so far but has shown great promise. He has played three T20Is for New Zealand and has claimed four wickets at 7.08 rpo. Overall, O’Rourke has 36 scalps in the shorter format at 7.86 economy.

Get set for Test cricket in the Tron with a Will O’Rourke Player of the Match performance on Test debut the last time out at @seddonpark. O’Rourke’s match figures of 9-93 were the best by a New Zealander on Test debut 🏏 #StatChat #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/OWB4nezGyH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 13, 2024

Riley Meredith

The last time Riley Meredith participated in IPL was in 2022-23. He had taken 15 wickets from 13 games for Mumbai Indians albeit at an expensive rate. The Aussie pacer seems to have evolved, recently playing a vital role in Hobart Hurricanes’ title-winning BBL campaign. Meredith was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 scalps from 10 innings, including 3 for 27 in the final. Given the lack of pace in their squad, Meredith could be a good replacement option for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

