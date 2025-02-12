5 Players Mumbai Indians Can Pick as Jasprit Bumrah Replacement For IPL 2025

India have been dealt a major blow with the news that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Tuesday night. It also raises concerns over Bumrah’s availability for a significant portion, if not the entirety, of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Mumbai Indians.

Bumrah’s absence leaves Mumbai Indians with a massive void to fill. The franchise has always relied on his death bowling expertise and ability to pick crucial wickets. Without him, MI’s pace attack appears weakened, making it imperative for them to look for a strong replacement. The following fast bowlers could be potential options for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025:

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi is one of the top choices for Mumbai Indians, given his ability to bowl quick, hit the deck hard, and generate movement with the new ball. Mavi has IPL experience with Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, where he showed his ability to trouble batters.

What makes Mavi a strong candidate is his ability to bowl at any phase of the game. He can start well with the new ball and has decent control in the death overs. Injuries have hampered his progress in recent years, but when fully fit, he can be a lethal option. Mumbai Indians, known for grooming young fast bowlers, could see Mavi as an investment for the future while also filling the void left by Bumrah.

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi is another exciting young fast bowler who could be on Mumbai Indians’ radar. A product of India’s U-19 system, Tyagi made his mark in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals, where his ability to defend runs in high-pressure situations stood out.

Tyagi’s biggest strength is his raw pace and aggressive bowling style. He can clock speeds above 140 kmph consistently and has the ability to bowl yorkers at will—something that Bumrah has mastered over the years. His death-over skills were highlighted in IPL 2021 when he defended four runs in the final over against Punjab Kings.

If Mumbai Indians are looking for a fiery young pacer with a high ceiling, Tyagi could be the ideal choice.

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini brings pace and experience, making him a viable option for Mumbai Indians. He has previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, with his express speed and ability to extract bounce from the surface being his key strengths. Saini’s IPL journey has been inconsistent, but on his day, he can trouble even the best batters.

His ability to bowl in the powerplay and middle overs, coupled with experience in international cricket, makes him a potential backup for Bumrah. Mumbai Indians might see Saini as a short-term fix to add firepower to their pace attack, especially if they want someone who can hit the deck hard and generate pace above 145 kmph.

Chetan Sakaria

If Mumbai Indians opt for a left-arm pace option, Chetan Sakaria could be a smart pick. Sakaria has impressed with his ability to swing the ball upfront and deliver in clutch situations. He had a strong debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals and later played for Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, proving his worth as a reliable pacer.

Sakaria is known for his variations, including slower balls and cutters, which could make him effective at the Wankhede Stadium, where conditions often favour pacers who can mix up their deliveries. While he doesn’t possess express pace like Bumrah, his left-arm angle and wicket-taking ability could provide MI with variety in their pace attack.

If Mumbai Indians are looking to bring in a bowler with different skill sets, Sakaria could be the perfect fit.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is arguably the most experienced name on this list and could be Mumbai Indians’ go-to option if they want a seasoned Indian pacer. Thakur has built a reputation as a ‘golden arm’ bowler who can break partnerships.

What makes Thakur stand out is his all-round ability. Mumbai Indians not only lose Bumrah’s bowling prowess but also his late-order hitting, which has been a bonus in recent seasons. Thakur’s capability to contribute with the bat adds value to his name. Having played for Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals, Thakur has plenty of IPL experience, making him a dependable choice.

Who Will Mumbai Indians Choose?

Mumbai Indians will need to make a calculated decision on Bumrah’s replacement based on the team’s balance, availability of overseas players, and the skillset they require.

While Kartik Tyagi and Shivam Mavi bring raw pace and long-term potential, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini provide experience and reliability. Chetan Sakaria offers a left-arm option that could bring variety to the attack. Regardless of whom they pick, filling Bumrah’s shoes is never an easy task. Mumbai Indians will hope that their replacement can deliver in crucial moments and help them maintain their dominance in IPL 2025.