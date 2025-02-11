News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Yashasvi Jaiswal Varun Chakravarthy India squad Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 11, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal Dropped From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad: India Name Shocking Replacement

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
Yashasvi Jaiswal Varun Chakravarthy India squad Champions Trophy 2025

India have made a shock decision on deadline day of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcement with Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped from the initial squad named.

Jasprit Bumrah, who had a lower back injury, and missed the England series has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy squad with the Men’s Selection Committee naming Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement.

Selection shock as Varun Chakravarthy replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal

While Harshit Rana replacing Bumrah was an expected change given the premier pacer’s slow recovery, the shocking decision was also to replace an opening batter with an additional spin option.

Varun and Jaiswal both made their ODI debuts in the England series, but the latter was dropped after the first game with Shreyas Iyer, who played only because Virat Kohli was injured, shone with a fine knock. Jaiswal made his debut as an opener with Shubman Gill going down the order which meant there was no place for Iyer until Kohli was injured at the last time.

But with Iyer shining, Jaiswal was immediately dropped from the second ODI with Gill moving back to the top. Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube were named as non-travelling reserves for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Former India player and analyst Aakash Chopra had suggested that dropping Jaiswal for the Champions Trophy to accomodate someone like Mohammed Siraj is something India could consider.

“You might not require Yashasvi Jaiswal. That’s a possibility. You wanted to maintain a left-right, left-right combination in the batting order,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

India, however, wanted an x-factor wicket-taker with Bumrah ruled out, bringing in Varun as the extra spin option ahead of a back-up opener like Jaiswal.

While Rana, who impressed on ODI debut with three wickets, was also added, India might be exploring the possibility of having Varun and Kuldeep Yadav in the same XI to increase their wicket-taking options in the absence of Bumrah.

Jaiswal’s omission also means that Shubman Gill will now open with Rohit Sharma with Shreyas Iyer assured of a spot in the middle-order. India also tested Axar Patel at No.5 during the England series to ensure they have a left-handed option available to break the string of right-handers in the top 7.

Axar shone with scores of 52 (47) and 41* (43) from the position in the two games, further giving the team the confidence to drop Jaiswal for the ICC tournament.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND v ENG
IND vs ENG
India
India squad

Betting news

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah

CONFIRMED: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025; young pacer named replacement

Bumrah is out with a back spasm he felt during the final BGT Test in Australia
11:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jasprit Bumrah

4 Changes to Champions Trophy 2025 Squads That We Could See on Deadline Day Ft. Jasprit Bumrah

While all eight teams have named their squads, a few have injury concerns and will have to name replacements or play the waiting game.
5:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Tracker: Fitness Update On All Injured Players Ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin Ravindra

8:20 am
Sandip Pawar

India great backs Pakistan to enter semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025

Two stalwarts of international cricket back Pakistan to qualify for semi-final of CT 2025.
8:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
In this segment, we analyse India and their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, including their strongest playing XI.

Strongest India Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

India have a strong team and will be favourites, as they always are in every competition.
February 10, 2025
Darpan Jain

4 Players Who Can Replace Jacob Bethell in the England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Recruit

Tom Banton has been called up to replace Jacob Bethell for the dead rubber vs India on February 12 in Ahmedabad. 
February 10, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy