News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Jasprit Bumrah
news
Last updated: February 11, 2025

CONFIRMED: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025; young pacer named replacement

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Bumrah is out with a back spasm he felt during the final BGT Test in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah

After much anticipation, talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, the ICC confirmed via an official media release. The development comes at the last hour of the deadline day (February 11) for making any changes to the squad.

He was also expected to feature in the third ODI of the ongoing England series, but it is now clear that the BCCI doesn’t want to rush with the health of their star pacer.

Bumrah, who has been out with a back spasm he felt during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Australia is currently at the NCA for his rehabilitation.

The selectors, on the other hand, have named young speedster Harshit Rana as a replacement. Rana recently made his ODI debut against England and has looked in decent form.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal fails to make the cut, India to go with five spinners in Champions Trophy 2025

Talented young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was named in the initial squad for the ICC event has unfortunately failed to make the cut.

The Indian selectors instead opted to go with an extra spinning option in place of the opener in Varun Chakravarthy – taking the spinner tally to five.

The five spinning options in the rank are – Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy

Updated India squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Harshit Rana
Jasprit Bumrah

Betting news

Related posts

Yashasvi Jaiswal Varun Chakravarthy India squad Champions Trophy 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal Dropped From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad: India Name Shocking Replacement

11:48 pm
Rohit Sankar
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals Star Undergoes Finger Surgery, in Race Against Time for IPL 2025

The Royals will sweat over his availability with only a little more than a month left to go.
11:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Bangladesh Cricketer Shohely Akhter Banned for Five Years by ICC on Corruption Charges

Bangladesh Cricketer Banned for Five Years by ICC on Corruption Charges

11:08 pm
Disha Asrani
Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka Cricket Files Chargesheet Against Former Captain for Leaving Domestic Game Midway To Play ILT20

He will also face a separate inquiry from the domestic club.
8:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

KKR Beaten by This Premier League Club Owner in Pursuit of Hundred Franchise Trent Rockets

He will be acquiring a 49% stake in The Hundred franchise team - Trent Rockets.
8:08 pm
Disha Asrani

Riyan Parag Breaks Silence On Leaked YouTube Browsing History Controversy Involving Bollywood Actresses

He played his debut ODI match in August 2024 against Sri Lanka, scoring just 15 runs.
7:07 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy