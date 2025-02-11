CONFIRMED: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025; young pacer named replacement

Bumrah is out with a back spasm he felt during the final BGT Test in Australia

After much anticipation, talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, the ICC confirmed via an official media release. The development comes at the last hour of the deadline day (February 11) for making any changes to the squad.

He was also expected to feature in the third ODI of the ongoing England series, but it is now clear that the BCCI doesn’t want to rush with the health of their star pacer.

Bumrah, who has been out with a back spasm he felt during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Australia is currently at the NCA for his rehabilitation.

The selectors, on the other hand, have named young speedster Harshit Rana as a replacement. Rana recently made his ODI debut against England and has looked in decent form.

Talented young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was named in the initial squad for the ICC event has unfortunately failed to make the cut.

The Indian selectors instead opted to go with an extra spinning option in place of the opener in Varun Chakravarthy – taking the spinner tally to five.

The five spinning options in the rank are – Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy

Updated India squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

