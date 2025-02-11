News
Last updated: February 11, 2025

‘Believe I’m in Contention’ – Discarded India Player Remains Hopeful of Making England Tour After Impactful Ranji Trophy Performances

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The Mumbaikar has lit up the Ranji Trophy's 2025 half of the season with his performances

Mumbai cricketers

Shardul Thakur has been in incredible form for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. The allrounder who had ended last year with an unbeaten 73 and 3-17 against Nagaland in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has made his case to be back in the national team with his Ranji performances in 2025.

First it was his fighting knocks in a losing cause against Jammu and Kashmir. He was the topscorer in the first innings for the side which had Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube with 51 while batting at No.8 and then scored an incredible 119 in the second innings to attempt a rescue act. 

In the next game against Meghalaya, Thakur claimed a hat-trick in the first innings and a haul of 4-43 and scored 84 and then claimed another four wickets in the second innings after conceding 48 runs. His single-handedly got Mumbai a spot in the quarterfinals as they won that match by an innings and a mammoth margin of 456 runs.

Shardul Thakur punching big numbers in Ranji Trophy

In the ongoing quarterfinal against Haryana, he was peerless with a haul of 6-58 as Mumbai took a crucial first innings lead.

Thakur, who has developed into a red-ball specialist despite his T20 heroics, is eyeing a spot in the India squad for the England tour later this year.

Also Read:

Speaking to reporters after the third day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, Thakur said,

“When there’s no place in the team, there’s naturally disappointment. And, when you’re not playing, sitting idle at home, you tend to think about it more. But once I step onto the field, my entire focus is on the match—whether it’s club cricket, Ranji Trophy, IPL, or playing for India. To me, every cricket match is the same, regardless of the level. I always aim to give my best in whichever game I play. I don’t have any other thoughts.”

Selection for India’s tour of England always on mind

India are set to play five Tests between June 20 and August 4. Thakur was hopeful that the selectors will look towards him as the domestic season progresses.

“Yes, absolutely. I believe I’m in contention. The next step is to make my place in the team and earn selection. That’s always the goal. Right now, I’m playing at the Ranji Trophy level. International cricket is the highest level we all strive for. It’s always on my mind; it’s the motivation to play for the country that drives me forward. That passion, that fire, never fades,” Thakur said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

India
Mumbai
Shardul Thakur

Betting news

