News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 11, 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Tracker: Fitness Update On All Injured Players Ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin Ravindra

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

The Champions Trophy 2025 is just over a week away and some teams are facing injury concerns. Here are the latest fitness updates on all injured players. 

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off from February 19 with eight of the best teams in the world competing for the title. However, some of the teams are sweating over the fitness of their players ahead of the deadline for finalising the squad. 

Teams have until February 12 to make any changes to their preliminary squad, after which they will need permission from the official committee.

Jasprit Bumrah 

India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness remains a big question mark heading into the Champions Trophy 2025. The pacer had suffered a back strain during the Australia tour and has since been sidelined. 

The official channels of the BCCI haven’t provided any update on his fitness. India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak kept mum on the matter in the press conference. Bumrah was first named in India’s squad for the third ODI against England but was later replaced by Harshit Rana. As per the reports, there are doubts if Bumrah will be fit in time for India’s first Champions Trophy fixture against Bangladesh on February 20. A final confirmation is set to come on February 11.

Rachin Ravindra 

The New Zealand spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra had a scary moment on February 8 during the ODI match against Pakistan, when he was struck by the ball on his face. He suffered laceration on his forehead, which saw blood flowing down his face. 

The incident happened in the 38th over of the second innings. Ravindra was setting himself to catch Khushdil Shah’s sweep in deep square leg but lost sight of the ball due to the floodlights.

As per the latest update, Ravindra came through HIA 1 (Head Injury Assessment) well and would be continued to be monitored. 

Lockie Ferguson 

Another Kiwi star whose participation in the Champions Trophy has become doubtful is Lockie Ferguson. The fast bowler sustained a hamstring injury during an ILT20 match on February 5 and missed Desert Vipers’ following game on February 7. 

Ferguson underwent scans in the UAE, according to the New Zealand head coach Gary Stead but further details are yet to be revealed. The expected timeline for recovery could be over a week, which puts his participation in the Champions Trophy in jeopardy.

ALSO READ: 

Haris Rauf 

Pakistan are dealt with a big blow ahead of the Champions Trophy with concerns over fast bowler Haris Rauf’s fitness. Rauf walked off the pitch during the opening game of the tri-nation series on Saturday while delivering his seventh over. 

The incident happened in the 37th over of the first innings, when Rauf held his knees and walked off without delivering the second ball. Following a medical assessment, Rauf was diagnosed with a low-grade side strain. In the post-match interview, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said the doctors have suggested the injury is not serious.

Rauf is likely to be rested against South Africa and continue to be under a close watch. 

Jacob Bethell 

The latest player in the long list of injuries ahead of the Champions Trophy is England’s Jacob Bethell. The young left-hand batter suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing tour of India and missed the second ODI. The late injury has put doubts over Bethell’s participation in the upcoming tournament. England have called up in-form Tom Banton as a cover.

Wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith is also nursing a calf injury but is expected to be fit for the Champions Trophy. 

Champions Trophy 2025
haris rauf
Jacob Bethell
Jamie Smith
Jasprit Bumrah
Lockie ferguson
Rachin Ravindra

Betting news

Related posts

India great backs Pakistan to enter semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025

Two stalwarts of international cricket back Pakistan to qualify for semi-final of CT 2025.
8:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
In this segment, we analyse India and their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, including their strongest playing XI.

Strongest India Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

India have a strong team and will be favourites, as they always are in every competition.
6:02 pm
Darpan Jain

4 Players Who Can Replace Jacob Bethell in the England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Recruit

Tom Banton has been called up to replace Jacob Bethell for the dead rubber vs India on February 12 in Ahmedabad. 
7:35 pm
Disha Asrani
In this segment, we analyse the pros and cons of Axar Patel at No.5 for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Is Axar Patel India’s Designated No.5 for the Champions Trophy 2025? Weighing the Pros and Cons

Most things India do in this series indicate what to expect in the Champions Trophy 2025, and this new batting order suggests India might persist with it in the ICC event.
2:11 pm
Darpan Jain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s newly recruited England batter Jacob Bethell has sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the second ODI.

RCB’s Newly Recruited English Star Doubtful to Play in Champions Trophy 2025

England are slowly getting their combination for the Champions Trophy 2025, and an injury to one of their main batters will be a major dent in their progress.
February 9, 2025
Darpan Jain
We look at three players who can replace Rachin Ravindra in New Zealand’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

3 Replacements New Zealand Can Consider if Rachin Ravindra Is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025

If Rachin Ravindra doesn’t get fit in time, the team management must bring alternatives for the ICC event.
February 9, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy