Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Tracker: Fitness Update On All Injured Players Ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin Ravindra

The Champions Trophy 2025 is just over a week away and some teams are facing injury concerns. Here are the latest fitness updates on all injured players.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off from February 19 with eight of the best teams in the world competing for the title. However, some of the teams are sweating over the fitness of their players ahead of the deadline for finalising the squad.

Teams have until February 12 to make any changes to their preliminary squad, after which they will need permission from the official committee.

Jasprit Bumrah

India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness remains a big question mark heading into the Champions Trophy 2025. The pacer had suffered a back strain during the Australia tour and has since been sidelined.

The official channels of the BCCI haven’t provided any update on his fitness. India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak kept mum on the matter in the press conference. Bumrah was first named in India’s squad for the third ODI against England but was later replaced by Harshit Rana. As per the reports, there are doubts if Bumrah will be fit in time for India’s first Champions Trophy fixture against Bangladesh on February 20. A final confirmation is set to come on February 11.

Rachin Ravindra

The New Zealand spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra had a scary moment on February 8 during the ODI match against Pakistan, when he was struck by the ball on his face. He suffered laceration on his forehead, which saw blood flowing down his face.

The incident happened in the 38th over of the second innings. Ravindra was setting himself to catch Khushdil Shah’s sweep in deep square leg but lost sight of the ball due to the floodlights.

Bleeding Rachin Ravindra 🩸😢



The ball hit straight on his forehead after he missed the ball in the lights. He was bleeding and carried off the field. 🤐#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/JsZlX5rR6g — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) February 8, 2025

As per the latest update, Ravindra came through HIA 1 (Head Injury Assessment) well and would be continued to be monitored.

Lockie Ferguson

Another Kiwi star whose participation in the Champions Trophy has become doubtful is Lockie Ferguson. The fast bowler sustained a hamstring injury during an ILT20 match on February 5 and missed Desert Vipers’ following game on February 7.

Ferguson underwent scans in the UAE, according to the New Zealand head coach Gary Stead but further details are yet to be revealed. The expected timeline for recovery could be over a week, which puts his participation in the Champions Trophy in jeopardy.

Haris Rauf

Pakistan are dealt with a big blow ahead of the Champions Trophy with concerns over fast bowler Haris Rauf’s fitness. Rauf walked off the pitch during the opening game of the tri-nation series on Saturday while delivering his seventh over.

The incident happened in the 37th over of the first innings, when Rauf held his knees and walked off without delivering the second ball. Following a medical assessment, Rauf was diagnosed with a low-grade side strain. In the post-match interview, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said the doctors have suggested the injury is not serious.

Rauf is likely to be rested against South Africa and continue to be under a close watch.

Jacob Bethell

The latest player in the long list of injuries ahead of the Champions Trophy is England’s Jacob Bethell. The young left-hand batter suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing tour of India and missed the second ODI. The late injury has put doubts over Bethell’s participation in the upcoming tournament. England have called up in-form Tom Banton as a cover.

Welcome, Bants! 👋



Tom Banton called up as cover for the 3rd ODI against India in Ahmedabad.



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 9, 2025

Wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith is also nursing a calf injury but is expected to be fit for the Champions Trophy.