Richard Gleeson is a lanky speedster who can bowl at a high pace and hit shorter lengths, making him an ideal middle-over enforcer.
Last updated: February 9, 2025

Former Punjab Kings Analyst Recommends Discarded CSK Pacer for RCB in IPL 2025, Dale Steyn Approves

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He can hit the deck hard and agitate batters with his cramping lines, as he has been doing for the last few years.

Richard Gleeson is a lanky speedster who can bowl at a high pace and hit shorter lengths, making him an ideal middle-over enforcer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a quality IPL 2025 auction, preparing a solid squad for the next cycle. However, a couple of their pacers might not play in the next edition due to injuries, which have kept them out of the action.

Hence, they might need to bring replacement players ahead of the next season, which will be arduous since most quality pacers were already sold in the auction. Still, a few underrated bowlers were unsold and will be in contention to come in the IPL squads.

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) analyst Prasanna has advised RCB to bring in Richard Gleeson at any cost. On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, “RCB at any cost must bring in Richard Gleeson.”

Former RCB pacer Dale Steyn approved the request, labelling Gleeson a “Very, very good bowler”. Steyn was working with the English pacer at Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20, where he was the bowling coach of the Orange Army.

What does Richard Gleeson offer as a T20 bowler?

Richard Gleeson is a lanky speedster who can bowl at a high pace and hit shorter lengths, making him an ideal middle-over enforcer. He can hit the deck hard and agitate batters with his cramping lines, as he has been doing for the last few years.

Also Read:

That means he will ideally fit into the RCB setup, which needs a solid enforcer if Josh Hazlewood doesn’t recover in time. They already have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal for the powerplay, and Hazlewood would have done the heavy lifting in the middle overs.

Gleeson also has a good yorker and a few slower ones for operating effectively in the death overs, making him a complete package for the Bengaluru-based franchise. He took 7 wickets at an average of 15.14 and conceded 8.59 runs per over in slog overs in SA20 2025.

RCB would need to sign him quickly because other teams would have an eye on him, especially after his heroics in the recently concluded SA20. He will further bolster RCB’s bowling attack, which already has many quality bowlers in their team.

