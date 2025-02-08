England Youngster Reacts to First Impression of RCB Fans During IND vs ENG Series

He shared how he has felt a strong connection with the franchise, with fans chanting RCB’s name whenever he stepped onto the field.

England’s young all-rounder Jacob Bethell is excited to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL season. Bethell, who has already showcased his talent in international cricket, is eager to play alongside big names like Virat Kohli.

Picked up by RCB for INR 2.60 crore in the auction, Bethell has already experienced strong support from RCB fans during England’s recent white-ball series in India.

Bethell Excited to Play for Passionate RCB Fans

Speaking to Daily Mail, he shared how he has felt a strong connection with the franchise, with fans chanting RCB’s name whenever he stepped onto the field. Their enthusiasm has made him feel welcomed even before playing his first game for the team.

“RCB is a great franchise, and I’ve felt the love over here. Every ground I’ve been to, as soon as I walk onto the pitch, they start chanting: RCB, RCB. There’s definitely a lot of support,” Bethell said.

Bethell’s First Meeting with Kohli

During the 1st ODI against India in Nagpur, Bethell had his first-ever meeting with Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. Bethell made a strong impression in that match, contributing with both bat and ball by scoring a vital 51 runs and picking up a wicket.

“To play along with the likes of players like that would be really cool,” he added.

Bethell also highlighted the reality of playing alongside some of the biggest names in cricket, pointing out that, at the end of the day, they are all playing the same game. He acknowledged that even top players can make mistakes, but what sets them apart is their ability to minimize those errors and perform consistently at the highest level.

“As soon as you play against someone, you realise you’re playing the same game and they can make the same mistakes you can. It’s just that those guys obviously got a lot better at not making the mistakes,” Bethell stated.

