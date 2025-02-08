4 Best Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Players Among New Faces to Watch in IPL 2025

Here are the four best Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players among new faces to watch in IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made headlines by securing Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore.

However, their auction approach was questionable because they missed a few proven players. Some of their picks were shocking and created holes in certain areas.

Despite this, they invested in young domestic talents who have been performing well in domestic cricket.

Aryan Juyal

Aryan Juyal was bought by the LSG for INR 30 lakh in the auction, and has been performing well in domestic cricket. He scored 220 runs in 9 matches during the SMAT 2024 at a strike rate of 141.93, including two fifties. Then he scored 238 runs in five Vijay Hazare Trophy games, averaging 59.50 with a highest score of 116.

His best form has been in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He has scored 714 runs in 7 matches at an average of 79.33, including a double century (200*). Such performances might see Juyal being included in the playing XI for LSG in the upcoming season.

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Yuvraj Chaudhary, who was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction, was impressive for Uttarakhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He scored 234 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 168.34 across five matches, which included one blistering knock of 123.

Then he scored 226 runs in six matches at an average of 37.66, with a highest score of 151, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the Ranji Trophy, he continued his form by scoring 497 runs in six matches at an average of 41.41. He can be a good option for LSG to open in the next season.

Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav, bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, has been making a strong impression with his performances for Delhi. He managed to pick 11 wickets in eight games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where his best bowling figures was 3/36. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy also, he followed up the impressive performance with 11 wickets from six matches. His best there was 4/53.

Since making his domestic debut in 2024, Prince has shown excellent promise, thus fetching him a contract in IPL. LSG could use him as an impact player when needed in the upcoming season.

Arshin Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni played two matches for Lucknow Super Giants last season but was released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, LSG re-signed him for INR 30 lakh. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he impressed with both bat and ball, scoring 194 runs in six matches at an average of 32.33 while also picking up six wickets.

Making his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he impressed in his first match by scoring a century and then 90 in the second. Arshin featured in only two games during the tournament but gave the message that he surely can do well. He can be used as a good back-up option for LSG.

