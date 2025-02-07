4 Best Domestic Players in the KKR Squad for IPL 2025

KKR boasts of some of the biggest names in domestic cricket.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained the core of their squad from their title-winning campaing last season as they now gear up to defend it in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The franchise also managed to buy back a few players who played for them last year at the IPL 2025 auction as well.

The KKR team looks lethal on paper and have managed to touch almost all the bases. They not only have some of the top international T20 stars but also boasts of some of the biggest names in domestic cricket as well.

Here we highlight the top 4 domestic stars KKR have in their roster for the IPL 2025 edition.

Ajinkya Rahane

The India and Mumbai batter has been in stellar form in the ongoing domestic season. He even finished as the highest run scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Having played for KKR back in 2022, he was once again bought by the three-time IPL winners for IPL 2025. Furthermore, he is touted as one of the captaincy options for KKR in the upcoming edition, with the franchise letting go of Shreyas Iyer ahead of the auction.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – 469 Runs; Ave-58.62; 50s -5

Vijay Hazare Trophy – DNP

Ranji Trophy – 298 runs; Ave-33.11; 50s-1

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer was a crucial cog in KKR’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2024 and the franchise repaid him by making the Madhya Pradesh cricketer their most expensive signing in the IPL 2025 auction at INR 23.75 crores. Alongside Rahane, Venkatesh is also another captaincy candidate for the franchise. He will be one of the top stars to watch out for in the KKR lineup and has looked in sublime form in the domestic circuit. Not just his batting, Venkatesh has been founding success with his bowling as well which can be exploited in the IPL too.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – 227 Runs; Ave-56.75; Wickets-7

Vijay Hazare Trophy – 42 Runs; Ave – 21.00

Ranji Trophy – 410 Runs; Ave-58.57; 100s-1; 50s-2

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh was retained by KKR under the uncapped player quota following his impressive cameos in across departments last IPL season.

Ramandeep is a certified power-hitter and can also contribute a couple of overs with his medium pace. The Punjab player has continued to impress in the domestic circuit with both the bat and the ball and is once again expected to play a crucial role for KKR in IPL 2025.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: 81 Runs; SR-180; Wickets-5

Vijay Hazare Trophy: 94 Runs; SR-134.04

Ranji Trophy: 113 Runs; Ave-14.75

Anukul Roy

Anukul Roy has been part of KKR for the last two seasons but has found it challenging to cement a regular place in the playing XI. However, KKR still acquired the all-rounder’s services given his talent and potential, which he once again showed in the domestic season. Anukul is one of Jharkhand’s top players and can become a revelation for KKR if given enough support and backing.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – 137 Runs; Ave-27.40; 50s-1; Wickets-8

Vijay Hazare Trophy – 113 Runs; Ave – 28.25; 50s-1 Wickets-13

Ranji Trophy – 283 runs; Ave-25.72; 50s-2; Wickets-14

