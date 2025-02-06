4 Key Punjab Kings (PBKS) Players Who Could Decide Their Fate in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings have historically been the worst performing franchise. If they are to change that notion, these four players will be key for PBKS in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings are still in search of their maiden title after 17 years into the Indian Premier League. In these 17 seasons, they have only two appearances in the top four and have made it to the final only once. PBKS have failed to reach the playoffs for the last 10 years.

As we have often seen in the IPL, performance and stability go hand in hand. With Punjab Kings, bottom half finish and wholesale changes every auction has been the norm.

Starting over for the nth time, PBKS roped in Ricky Ponting as the head coach and then spent INR 26.75 cr in the IPL auction to acquire Shreyas Iyer. He was named their newest captain. They also brought in the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal while using Right-To-Match on Arshdeep Singh.

With the new season on the horizon, we take a look at four players from the Punjab Kings squad that could decide their fate in IPL 2025.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most destructive batters in the world, with an ability to change the complexion of the match in a few overs. But the thing with Maxwell is you either get a version where he’s doing the unthinkable or a version which makes you doubt his accolades.

Maxwell spent the previous four years at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). From 2021-23, he amassed 1214 runs at a strike rate of 161.4 while averaging 34.7. Last year, though, Maxwell’s another version showed up, managing 52 runs from nine innings before stepping aside.

The 36-year-old recently had a very good Big Bash League season, smashing 325 runs in nine innings at an average of 54 and strike rate of 187. Punjab Kings, who have experienced both sides of Maxwell, would hope he carries this form into IPL 2025.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen hasn’t cracked IPL yet but has all the right tools in his arsenal to be a key figure in the Punjab Kings line-up this upcoming season. A tall left-arm pacer who can hit sixes with ease, Jansen is a rare breed in this sport.

Need an early wicket? You know who to call! 😌



Watch Marco Jansen in action in the #SA20 LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports 2, and Sports18-2 👈#DSGvSEC pic.twitter.com/YYBVmRDyYO — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 19, 2025

The South African all-rounder had to warm the bench for most part in the previous edition for Sunrisers Hyderabad. So far, he has played 21 matches in the IPL, picking up 20 scalps at a high economy.

To understand his potential, look no further than this SA20 season. He is the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps at 6.53 rpo while scoring 199 runs, often in very tricky situations.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer will have a point to prove after constant question marks over his ability and the price he went for in the auction. Truth be told, Iyer’s T20 game just doesn’t deserve that market price.

Last year, Shreyas did show better intent in Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning campaign. He made 351 runs at an average of 39 while striking at 147. Iyer is likely to bat at number three for PBKS in the upcoming season and looking at their squad, he will be vital to provide them stability.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has become a key member of India’s T20I side in the last nine months, playing a pivotal role in their T20 World Cup triumph. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets at an economy of 7.16, including 2 for 20 in the final.

From rising talent to match-winner, Arshdeep Singh excelled in 2024 to win the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award 🌟 pic.twitter.com/iIlckFRBxa — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

The left-arm pacer has taken 37 scalps from 19 T20 games since June last year, conceding at 7.56 runs per over. Arshdeep has been very effective with the new ball, picking 19 of those wickets inside the powerplay.

Arshdeep’s overall economy in the IPL is a bit high at over 9 rpo but having delivered in international cricket, Punjab Kings will expect better returns from him.