Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Replica of Travis Head’s Catch To Dismiss Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC Final in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Jaiswal removed England opener Ben Duckett with his sensational effort.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut in the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st ODI in Nagpur, made an immediate impact by taking a sensational catch to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of England’s innings when another India debutant, Harshit Rana delivered a hard-length ball. Ben Duckett, who was looking in good touch until then, attempted a pull shot while positioned slightly forward in the crease. However, he mistimed the shot, resulting in the ball soaring high into the air.

Positioned at midwicket, Jaiswal swiftly tracked the ball’s trajectory and sprinted backwards before executing a full-length dive to complete a stunning catch. His sharp judgment and exceptional athleticism secured India’s second wicket of the match, sending Duckett back to the pavilion for 32 off 29 deliveries.

For those who remember, Jaiswal’s efforts were an exact replica of Travis Head’s catch to dismiss India skipper Rohit Shamra during the 2023 ODI World Cup Final.

The Aussie had similarly sprinted back from cover point and dived forward to grab it just inches above the ground. Rohit’s attacking approach to capitalize on the powerplay led to his dismissal after a spectacular 47 off just 31 deliveries. And now today (February 6), the same way Yashasvi ended Duckett’s aggressive start in Nagpur.

Here’s a comparison of both the catches!

Speaking about the match, England are batting first and have reached halfway in their innings.

At the time of writing this report, the England scoreboard read 138 for 4 in 25 overs with Jacob Bethell and skipper Jos Buttler currently at the crease.

