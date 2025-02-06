News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Yashasvi Jaiswal Repeats Travis Head’s Catch of Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]
WATCH
Last updated: February 6, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Replica of Travis Head’s Catch To Dismiss Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC Final in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Jaiswal removed England opener Ben Duckett with his sensational effort.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Repeats Travis Head’s Catch of Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut in the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st ODI in Nagpur, made an immediate impact by taking a sensational catch to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of England’s innings when another India debutant, Harshit Rana delivered a hard-length ball. Ben Duckett, who was looking in good touch until then, attempted a pull shot while positioned slightly forward in the crease. However, he mistimed the shot, resulting in the ball soaring high into the air.

Positioned at midwicket, Jaiswal swiftly tracked the ball’s trajectory and sprinted backwards before executing a full-length dive to complete a stunning catch. His sharp judgment and exceptional athleticism secured India’s second wicket of the match, sending Duckett back to the pavilion for 32 off 29 deliveries.

Watch the video of Yashasvi’s catch below.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a replica of Travis Head’s 2023 ODI WC Final catch [WATCH]

For those who remember, Jaiswal’s efforts were an exact replica of Travis Head’s catch to dismiss India skipper Rohit Shamra during the 2023 ODI World Cup Final.

The Aussie had similarly sprinted back from cover point and dived forward to grab it just inches above the ground. Rohit’s attacking approach to capitalize on the powerplay led to his dismissal after a spectacular 47 off just 31 deliveries. And now today (February 6), the same way Yashasvi ended Duckett’s aggressive start in Nagpur.

Here’s a comparison of both the catches!

Speaking about the match, England are batting first and have reached halfway in their innings.

At the time of writing this report, the England scoreboard read 138 for 4 in 25 overs with Jacob Bethell and skipper Jos Buttler currently at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
IND vs ENG
Travis Head
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Latest news

Related posts

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On

The incident happened during the 43rd over of England's innings
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Kohli could be seen wearing a knee strap in the training session before the contest.
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
throwdown specialist raghu denied entry to team hotel by cops ahead of ind vs eng 1st odi

Throwdown Specialist Raghu Stopped by Cops From Getting Entry into Team India Hotel [WATCH]

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.
February 4, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Kyle Mayers’ Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025

Kyle Mayers’ Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident took place in the first over of Chittagong Kings' innings.
February 4, 2025
Sagar Paul
Jos Buttler during the toss in the fifth T20I against India

Jos Buttler Doesn’t Hold Back, Announces 4 Impact Subs At IND vs ENG 5th T20I Toss [WATCH]

Its a clear sign of bad blood between India and England in the ongoing series
February 2, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson was off to an ideal start in the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai, hitting a six on the first delivery of the match.

Sanju Samson Matches Two Other India Batters by Hitting Six off First Ball of a T20I [WATCH]

While Sanju Samson couldn’t last long, he took his name in the record books by hitting the six on the first ball of the innings.
February 2, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy