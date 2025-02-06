Rohit Sharma Confirms KKR Star is in Contention to Make it to Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

The KKR googly bowler was the top wickettaker with India in the T20Is against England.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has sparked discussions on KKR’s mystery spinner to be included in the squad for Champions Trophy 2025. Based on his performance in the ODI series against England starting today, he stands in contention for the ICC tournament.



In the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st ODI in Nagpur, Rohit said, “Clearly during the series it presents us an opportunity to play him at some stage and see what he is capable of. Right now we are not thinking about whether we are going to take him or not but definitely he will be in contention. If things plan out really well for us and he does what is required then definitely there is something that we need to think about.”

Who shone in the T20Is?

Varun Chakravarthy was added to the squad for three ODIs against England on the back of his stellar performance in the T20Is concluded earlier this month. In five games, the leg-break googly bowler returned with 14 dismissals at an average of 9.85. He earned the Player of the Series award for being the highest wicket-taker in the series. India won the series by 4-1.

The Indian skipper added, “Yeah look, he has certainly shown something different. I understand that it is a T20 format but he has clearly got something different about him. So we just wanted to have an option and see what we can do with him.”

ALSO READ:

ODI Debut

The Karnataka-born spinner is yet to don the Indian jersey in the ODI format of the game. His presence in the remainder of the bilateral series will strengthen the already spin-heavy department with Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25, Chakravarthy was the highest wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu with 18 dismissals to his name.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.