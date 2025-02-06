Why Is Virat Kohli Not Playing the 1st ODI Against England in Nagpur? Rohit Sharma Reveals

Virat Kohli is not playing the first ODI between India and England in Nagpur due to a knee injury. He sustained it while training on the match eve and was seen with a knee strap on the field.

Rohit Sharma confirmed his unavailability at the toss. Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced him and makes his ODI debut.

However, the management hopes the injury is not serious enough to keep Kohli out of action for a prolonged period since the Champions Trophy 2025 is not far. This might be a precautionary move to ensure the injury doesn’t exacerbate.

