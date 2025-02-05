News
Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah
News
Last updated: February 5, 2025

Rohit Sharma Gives BIG UPDATE on Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for 3rd England ODI and Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Bumrah's recent omission from the updated Champions Trophy 2025 squad has given rise to speculations.

Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah

India faces a major concern surrounding talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s availability in the upcoming weeks for the England ODIs and the following Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian speedster is currently nursing a back spasm, which he suffered during the last Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier in January.

Thus, when Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma announced the squad for the England ODIs and the subsequent ICC event, they added Jasprit Bumrah as a provisional member, subject to his availability and fitness.

However, interestingly, during an announcement yesterday (February 4) stating the addition of Varun Chakravarthy to India’s white-ball squad, the management left out Bumrah’s name in the updated roster.

Now, amidst much anticipation and speculation, India skipper Rohit Sharma has addressed the pressing issue. Speaking at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the 1st IND vs ENG ODI, Rohit revealed,

“Jasprit, obviously we’re waiting on some update about his scan, which is due to happen in the next few days.”

Notably, Rohit also did not rule out Jasprit Bumrah for the final England ODI, adding,

“We’re just waiting on that update, which is going to happen in the next few days, the scan. Then, probably we’ll have a little more clarity about his participation in the last ODI.”

ALSO READ:

India faces a conundrum in case Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable

India has a major issue to address in case Bumrah fails to get fit in time.

For now, Mohammed Shami has made his return to the India side after spending a long time on the sidelines. However, he isn’t yet bowling at his peak as was visible in the T20I leg against the Three Lions. Thus, India only has Arshdeep Singh as a frontline pacer who is looking in good shape.

Furthermore, India opted to go without Mohammed Siraj as well in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The India selectors will thus have to take a major decision in the coming days, with the deadline for making any changes to the squad approaching soon on February 12.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs ENG
Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma

