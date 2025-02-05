News
Umpire Nitish Menon denies traveling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
News
Last updated: February 5, 2025

Indian Umpire, Match Referee, Denies Traveling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Umpire Nitish Menon denies traveling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Indian umpire Nitin Menon has refused traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, citing personal reasons. Previously, the Indian team also had a similar stance due to bilateral political reasons with Pakistan, which saw the organisers shift India’s matches to Dubai.

A source privy to the recent developments told TOI,

“Menon has refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing ‘personal reasons’. Obviously, he can’t be officiating in India’s matches in Dubai, as the tournament rules stipulate neutral umpires. Hence, he is missing from the Champions Trophy”.

Match Referee Javagal Srinath to skip as well

Apart from Menon, former India fast bowler and match referee Javagal Srinath has also opted out of the upcoming ICC event. Srinath, who is currently officiating in the IND vs ENG white-ball series has revealed asking for some time off.

Srinath was quoted as saying by TOI, “Yes I had asked for leave as I had quite a few days away from home in the month of November, December and January.”

ALSO READ:

Both Srinath and Menon’s names were absent from the list of 12 umpires and three match referees announced by the ICC on Wednesday (February 5). These officials will oversee the eight-team global tournament set to take place in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, as well as in Dubai, UAE.

Srinath is the only Indian representative in the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, while Menon is the lone Indian in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

List of officials for Champions Trophy 2025

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson

Match Referees: David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs ENG
Javagal Srinath
Nitin Menon

