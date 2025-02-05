News
South africa odi squad eathan bosch gideon peters tri series pakistan new zealand
News
Last updated: February 5, 2025

Gideon Peters, Eathan Bosch Among 6 Uncapped Players In South Africa ODI Squad for Tri-Series Involving Pakistan and New Zealand

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
South africa odi squad eathan bosch gideon peters tri series pakistan new zealand

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee returned from injury while six other uncapped ODI names made it to the South Africa ODI squad for the upcoming tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand. Gideon Peters, who impressed on his SA20 debut, was among the six players alongside Eathan Bosch, Matthew Bretzkee, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy and Meeka-Eel Prince.

The squad features a host of fresh names and more names will be added to the squad after the SA20 2025 eliminator between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings.

ALSO READ: 

South Africa ODI Squad for 1st Match of Tri-Series Against Pakistan, New Zealand

Temba Bavuma, Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

Gerald Coetzee boost for Proteas

South Africa has been bolstered by the return of Gerald Coetzee, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him during the SA20. With Anrich Nortje injured, Coetzee’s return will be a major relief for the Proteas.

Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen, having represented Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 before their elimination, will be unavailable for the opening match of the tri-series. However, they are set to join the squad in time for the second fixture against Pakistan on February 9. The full squad for the remainder of the tri-series will be confirmed on the same day.

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen—part of South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad—are scheduled to depart for Pakistan on February 14.

Gideon Peters set for fancied Proteas debut

Gideon Peters may not have the most eye-catching numbers, but his raw pace and ability to trouble batters make him a promising fast bowler. He has 58 wickets in 22 First-Class games at 31.36 and 21 scalps in 16 List A matches at 30.28. However, he has been more effective in the shortest format, taking 23 wickets from 16 T20s while maintaining an economy of 7.57.

Despite his evident talent, Peters was overlooked for an SA20 contract until now. On his debut, he made an immediate impact, showcasing control and smart bowling variations. His dismissal of Moeen Ali, who was expecting a short ball but was deceived instead, was a prime example of his skill. With his ability to generate pace and outthink batters, Peters has the tools to make a mark at a higher level. His SA20 stint was just the breakthrough he needed as the Proteas call-up came sooner than expected.

