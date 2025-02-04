4 Ways Mumbai Indians Can Fight Back in IPL 2025 To Make the Playoffs

Despite having a number of star-studded names in their repertoire, MI failed to make it to the playoffs and were the worst team of the season.

Mumbai Indians had a torrid time in the IPL 2024 season as they finished rock bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with just four wins to their name and as many as 10 losses. Despite having a number of star-studded names in their repertoire, MI failed to make it to the playoffs and were the worst team of the season.

However, Mumbai Indians have made some smart buys in the IPL 2025 auction and have retained most of their Indian core.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.

With the new season right around the corner, we take a look at four ways in which Mumbai Indians can make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The Jasprit Bumrah – Trent Boult factor

Mumbai Indians’ most expensive buy in the auction was Trent Boult for a whopping INR 12.50 crore. The left-arm seamer from New Zealand will once again join forces with Jasprit Bumrah. The duo were one of the main reasons why the Mumbai Indians won the IPL in the 2020 edition and fans are waiting to see the duo wreak havoc together again.

Bumrah suffered from back spasms during the final Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy so it is important to see how he recovers and whether he will be at his best in the IPL. If Bumrah and Boult find the form that they did in tandem during the IPL 2020 season, it is one of the most frightening partnerships for opposition batting line-ups. Add the quality of Deepak Chahar with the new ball and Mumbai Indians are looking at a mouthwatering pace trio.

Overseas spinners Mitchell Santner and AM Ghazanfar coming good

In the past, Mumbai Indians haven’t really been big on investing in overseas spinners. However, this time they went hard for several of them in the IPL 2025 auction and managed to land left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and Afghanistan’s mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar.

Santner is an experienced campaigner in white-ball cricket and can also be handy with the bat when needed. Ghazanfar, on the other hand, brings the X factor and the element of mystery that if clicks could take the Mumbai Indians bowling to the next level.

Hardik Pandya as finisher

Hardik Pandya scored just 216 runs in the IPL 2024 season and wasn’t at his best with the ball either. The Mumbai Indians captain also had to suffer the wrath of the crowd as he was booed numerous times throughout the season.

However, he seemed to be back to his best as a finisher in the T20 World Cup and MI would hope that they get the same version of Hardik the finisher.

Mumbai Indians do not have many options in the finishing department, with unknown commodities like Robin Minz and Bevon Jacobs being the other options. But if Hardik is able to find his red-hot hitting form as a finisher, that would go a long way in MI sealing their playoff place in the 2025 season.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton or Williamson Jacks

Mumbai Indians have another headache to solve which is at the top of their order. They have an option between South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton and England’s Will Jacks to open alongside Rohit Sharma.

Rickelton has been in terrific form of late both for South Africa and for MI Cape Town in the SA20, with 259 runs in six matches at an average of 51.8 and a strike rate of 177.4.

Will Jacks has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in the IPL last year and that has caused a good headache for the MI think tank. If they get their opening combination right and if Rohit gets an able opening partner, the partnership is capable of lighting up the IPL.

