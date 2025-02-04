RCB Could Win Their Maiden Indian Premier League Title in IPL 2025! Here’s Why

We dissect why RCB can win their maiden IPL title this time.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a terrific IPL 2025 auction; they were prudent with their choices and did not chase big-name players. They had specific players on their radar and got most of them while also roping in solid backups for most roles.

After their auction performance, the squad looks solid on paper, covering most bases in every department. However, RCB have had quality squads even in the past but couldn’t nail their precise roles, which is one of the biggest reasons for being trophyless all these years.

Strongest playing XI of RCB for IPL 2025 🥶



What will you rate their squad out of 10? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/r1y2OElqot — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 26, 2024

Still, the quality of the squad means the chances are high this time, and the Bengaluru-based franchise would be one team to watch out for in IPL 2025. We dissect why RCB can win their maiden IPL title this time.

Analysing the batting order of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

A perfect opening combination

They retained their most prolific run-scorer Virat Kohli before the auction, which was an expected move, but let their captain and successful batter Faf du Plessis go. However, RCB bought another dynamite opener Phil Salt, who can be ruthless with his approach in the powerplay.

Phil Salt on song here at the Eden Gardens 🎶@KKRiders have already reached 40/0 in the chase ⚡️⚡️



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/fAQiG2rRwf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2024

Since 2024, Salt has a 167.78 strike rate and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.58 in the powerplay. The decks will be flat in Bengaluru, which would help him play natural shots and be the aggressor during the field restrictions.

Spin-hitter at No.3 & No.4

Another player RCB retained was Rajat Patidar, a bonafide spin-hitter. He had a strike rate of 197.24 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.89 against spinners, averaging a whopping 107.50 in IPL 2024.

Then, they have Jacob Bethell to use at No.4, who is skilled vs spin and brings the LHB dimension to the batting unit. He hasn’t had the brightest of starts in his T20 career but has the potential and will improve with time.

RCB should field only three overseas players in their first XI and choose between Bethell and Tim David as their fourth player according to the need. If not Bethell, RCB also have Devdutt Padikkal who can take on the spinners and play big shots.

Firepower vs pace in the middle and lower middle order

One of RCB’s biggest moves was buying Liam Livingstone, who specialises in hitting big sixes off pacers and giving at least a couple of overs with the ball. He has a strike rate of 154.07 and found the fence every 4.60 deliveries vs pace since 2024, and Livingstone is also a decent spin player.

Then, RCB have Tim David, whose improved range hitting was visible during the recently concluded Big Bash League. He can muscle anything full to good length and showed encouraging signs vs shorter-length deliveries.

If RCB decide to go with Bethell, Jitesh Sharma is the Indian option for the same role. While he has his limitations vs hard lengths, Jitesh is still among the better choices and has previous experience doing the same role for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Krunal Pandya can also hit pacers and provide batting depth in the lower order. In the previous two IPL editions, his strike rate vs pace (139.58) was better than spin (96.77).

Analysing the bowling department of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Powerplay specialists

Royal Challengers Bengaluru emphasised getting the best options for certain phases and nailed it for the powerplay. They retained Yash Dayal and bought among the most seasoned campaigners, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Since IPL 2023, Bhuvneshwar has had an economy rate of 7.92 and conceded a boundary every 4.58 deliveries in the first six overs. Meanwhile, Yash Dayal had a breakthrough IPL 2024 and bowled exceptionally well across phases, playing a crucial role in RCB’s run till playoffs.

Middle-over enforcer

In Josh Hazlewood, RCB have a two-phase bowler who can bowl exceptionally well in the powerplay and middle overs. However, Bhuvneshwar and Dayal’s presence means Hazlewood will mostly operate in the middle overs.

He can bowl at a high pace, and his naturally short lengths make him better than the other two pacers for the enforcer role. Hazlewood is the fastest speedster among the main three pacers.

Vintage Bhuvneshwar Kumar 😍



A perfect inswinger to the #RR skipper as he strikes twice in the first over 🎯👌



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/cGcOprREFT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2024

Death-over options

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Josh Hazlewood can give a couple of overs each in death overs. Given Bhuvneshwar’s recent decline and the lack of enough match practice, RCB might prefer Dayal and Hazlewood to do the heavy lifting in this phase.

Hazlewood has developed a few slower deliveries and bowls yorkers at times. Meanwhile, Dayal did reasonably well in this phase last season and would have improved as a bowler.

Overall, three quality options have sorted RCB’s death-bowling, which was an issue in the previous cycle. All RCB could have done was get the best possible options, which they achieved in the auction last year.

Quality in the spin department

Royal Challengers Bengaluru again did a fine job while assembling spin-bowling options. They have Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, and Suyash Sharma as their main spinners.

Krunal is among the finest defensive spinners in the league, as his economy rate of 7.57 in the last two seasons shows. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone can bowl off-break and leg-break according to the requirement and has improved his defensive bowling massively in the previous year or so.

Suyash Sharma is an attacking bowler who bowls at high speeds and targets the stumps. His task is to take wickets in the middle overs, another area where RCB struggled in the previous two editions.

Analysing the backups for first-choice players

Not only a solid 12-player set for the tournament, but RCB have also bought backups for most roles. For example, they have Swastik Chikara as a backup at the top who can hit big shots like Salt or Patidar.

Similarly, they have Manoj Bhandage and Romario Shepherd as pace-hitters, capable of giving a few useful overs of medium-pace. Rasikh Dar and Nuwan Thushara can always come in as a like-for-like replacement in case of injuries and unavailability of first-choice pacers; Swapnil Singh is a cover for Krunal Pandya.

To summarise the essay, Royal Challengers Bengaluru did a fabulous job in the IPL 2025 auction. They covered most bases and formed an ideal T20 lineup to compete hard in the next cycle.

Usually, they lag in a few key areas, but that is not the case this time around. From openers to bowlers, everything looks sorted, including the backups.

They played good cricket with a relatively weak side in the previous cycle and competed hard every season. With better personnel, they can go all the way this time and end the long wait.

