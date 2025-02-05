Few Hours After Being Named, Proteas Quick Gets Ruled Out of Tri-Series Involving Pakistan and New Zealand

A replacement is expected to be announced soon.

Just a few hours after making a return to the Proteas side, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has once again been ruled out of the upcoming tri-series involving New Zealand and Pakistan. Notably, this will be the final dress rehearsal for all three nations ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The news of the same was confirmed by a press release by Cricket South Africa (CSA). According to the CSA statement, Coetzee experienced tightness in his groin while completing his 10-overs at training on Wednesday (February 5) morning at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria.

The statement further read, “After further assessment by the Proteas medical team, it was determined that the presenting symptoms posed an increased risk of significant injury at a higher bowling load, which will be required for the upcoming 50-over matches.”

A replacement is also expected to be announced soon.

ALSO READ:

South Africa named six uncapped players for first match of the tri-series

Earlier today, South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter announced a 12-player squad in which Gerald Coetzee was also a part, for the opening match of the tri-series against New Zealand. The squad includes six players who are yet to make their international ODI debut, though this is expected to change once the SA20 concludes over the weekend.

For the first game, the size uncapped names include batter Meeka-eel Prince, fast bowlers Gideon Peters and Eathan Bosch, and allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana—all of whom are uncapped at the international level so far. Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthusamy, also in the squad, bring some international experience but are yet to make their debut in ODIs. Breetzke has played in Tests and T20Is, while Muthusamy has featured in four Test matches.

Updated South Africa squad for 1st match of tri-series against New Zealand

Temba Bavuma, Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.