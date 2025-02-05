News
Why Joe Root Will Not Be Able To Play IPL Until 2027?
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: February 5, 2025

Why Joe Root Will Not Be Able To Play IPL Until 2027?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This is because of the new rules implemented by the BCCI.

Why Joe Root Will Not Be Able To Play IPL Until 2027?

Former England captain and star batter, Joe Root pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega-auction last November. As a consequence, he will now not be able to play in the cash-rich tournament till 2027.

This is because of the new rules implemented by the BCCI to ensure consistency and increase player commitment.

The BCCI enforced the new guidelines after observing a trend where players would miss the mega auction and come into the fold for the mini-auction to earn lucrative contracts. One of the biggest examples is Root’s England teammate Ben Stokes, who was a big beneficiary of the process.

The England all-rounder skipped the IPL 2022 mega auction but went on to earn a whopping INR 16.25 crore in the IPL 2023 mini auction after a successful bid from Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

What does the new IPL rule state?

According to the new BCCI rule, any foreign player who fails to register for a mega auction will be ineligible from taking part in the mini-auction the following year, which means that Root won’t be eligible to play in the IPL 2026 season and will have to miss it.

The rule says, “Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn’t register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction.”

Thus, the English batter can only be part of the auction and play once again in 2027.

Will Joe Root get banned?

The new policies also state that players who opt out after getting picked in the auction can face a direct ban of two years from participating in the IPL. However, since Root had not registered his name for the IPL 2025 auction, he will not face a ban.

Joe Root will be a big miss in the IPL

Not having Joe Root for two seasons will be a big miss for the franchises and the prospective fireworks in the tournament. Root is currently enjoying a stellar form in the shortest format and is one of the leading run-getters of this SA20 2025 edition, accumulating 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a 140.20 strike rate in eight outings, including three fifties.

Furthermore, he has contributed with the ball, picking up five wickets at 26.60 runs apiece and making an all-round impact.

