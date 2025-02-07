Strongest Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

Let’s take a look at their strongest bowling lineup for IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained only two players before the IPL 2025 auction—Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. As a result, they were one of the most active teams in the auction.



They bought 23 players, taking their squad total to 25. Their biggest signing was Shreyas Iyer, whom they secured for INR 26.75 crores after an intense bidding war. The team has also made strong additions to their bowling attack, covering all phases of the game.

Let’s take a look at their strongest bowling lineup for IPL 2025.

Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen as Powerplay bowlers

Arshdeep Singh has been brought back by Punjab Kings after being released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The team has also acquired Marco Jansen at the auction, and the two are likely to share the new ball in the next season.

Arshdeep was Punjab’s standout bowler last season, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches. Marco Jansen didn’t get much opportunity in IPL 2024, playing only three games. Now that he has joined Punjab, he will be a key bowler for the team, and both he and Arshdeep can complement each other well.

Lockie Ferguson as 3rd Pacer in the Middle and Death Overs

Lockie Ferguson was picked up by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 auction. He is most likely to be used during middle and death overs. Last season, he picked up 9 wickets from 7 matches, but the economy rate was a little higher at 10.62.

This year, with Punjab Kings, he will be looking to improve his economy rate while also taking more wickets. He can be a valuable asset during the death overs, as he can bowl fast yorkers and bouncers, making him a key bowler for the team in that phase.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar as the Spin Duo

Yuzvendra Chahal has been purchased by Punjab, while Harpreet Brar has been re-bought during the auction after being released earlier.

Chahal took 18 wickets in 15 matches last season and has been one of the best bowlers in the IPL, taking 18 or more wickets in each of the last six seasons. On the other hand, Harpreet Brar did not have a great season, managing only 7 wickets in 13 matches.

With the upcoming season approaching, both spinners will be crucial in the middle overs and will look to contribute towards a successful campaign for Punjab.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis as Part Time Bowlers

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, who were bought in the auction, will be looking to contribute with both the bat and the ball. They can be used as part time bowlers and will also give PBKS more options in the bowling lineup.

Maxwell can add depth to the spin department as a third option, while Stoinis can bowl a few overs in the middle or even 1-2 overs with the new ball if there is swing, making him a handy option.

