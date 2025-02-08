News
Sreesanth Hits Back at Kerala Cricket Association Over Sanju Samson Row
Last updated: February 8, 2025

Sagar Paul
The KCA emphasized that it would not tolerate any form of indiscipline and warned of strict action against anyone spreading misinformation about the association.

The ongoing dispute between the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and former Indian pacer S Sreesanth continues to escalate.

The KCA on Friday released a clarification two days after it issued a show-cause notice to Sreesanth controversially bringing up past spot-fixing allegations against him and making things more critical. They clarified that the notice was issued as they were approached to state whether alleged false and defamatory remarks were made by Sreesanth against the KCA and not for supporting Sanju Samson.

KCA Stands by Its Players

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) defended itself by stating that it has always supported its players. They mentioned that when Sreesanth was jailed over spot-fixing allegations in 2013, KCA officials visited him and extended their support.

However, they also pointed out that though the court dismissed the criminal charges against him, he was not formally acquitted in the match-fixing case. With this, the KCA implied that Sreesanth should not position himself as a protector of players, as the association has already been fulfilling that role.

“The KCA has always protected its players. In fact, the officials of the association visited Sreesanth when he was in jail facing allegations in the spot-fixing scandal in 2013 and offered him support.
Though the court quashed the criminal case against him, he was not acquitted in the match-fixing case. So Sreesanth doesn’t need to take up the protection of players,” read the KCA statement.

The KCA emphasized that it would not tolerate any form of indiscipline and warned of strict action against anyone spreading misinformation about the association.

Sreesanth Stands His Ground

In response, Sreesanth remained firm in his stance, stating that he would continue to support Kerala’s cricketers. He stressed the need for players who aspire to represent India and expressed his disappointment with those trying to undermine the sport. He stated his faith in justice and cautioned those who defamed him.

“We need players who dream of playing for the country. I cannot stand with those who try to undermine it. I have faith in law, justice, and fate. I am concerned about those who turn away from the real issues affecting Kerala cricket. Those who released a defamatory press statement against me will have to answer soon,” Sreesanth said.

