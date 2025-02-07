News
Steve Smith
News
Last updated: February 7, 2025

Australia star enters Top 5 list of most Test centuries with a record-breaking ton in SL vs AUS 2nd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He remained unbeaten on 120* at the end of Day 2.

Steve Smith

Australian batting star Steve Smith entered the record books after slamming a scintillating ton in the ongoing SL vs AUS 2nd Test. Smith remained unbeaten on 120* at the end of Day 2 as he broke into the top 5 list of most Test centuries. The 35-year-old hit his 36th Test ton and in the process, levelled batting stalwarts Rahul Dravid and Joe Root.

Notably, Smith and Root currently share the record of most Test tons among active international cricketers. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the overall list with 51 Test hundreds.

Smith is enjoying sublime form and has smashed his second century in as many games, having registered a beautiful innings of 141 runs in the first innings of the first SL vs AUS Test.

Speaking about Smith’s latest ton, Australia were reeling at 37/2 when the dynamic right-hander came out to bat and he made amends by stitching a massive 239-run partnership with Alex Carey which saw both batters reaching their respective hundreds.

ALSO READ:

Steve Smith becomes Australia’s highest Test run-scorer in Asia

Steve Smith also managed to overtake the legendary and former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting to become the country’s leading Test run-scorer in the Asian subcontinent.

A day after beating Ponting’s record for the most Test catches by an Australian outfielder (197), Smith has now surpassed Ponting’s tally of 1,889 runs in Asia.

While Ponting amassed his 1,889 runs in 48 innings at an average of 41.97, Smith bettered it by maintaining an average of 51.08 in Asia and achieving the milestone in just his 42nd innings. 

Among overseas players, he holds the third spot, with only Alastair Cook and Jacques Kallis ahead of him.

