Former India Star Expects a Different Approach From Rohit Sharma in Champions Trophy 2025
Last updated: February 7, 2025

Sagar Paul
He shared his thoughts on Rohit Sharma’s struggles, pointing out that the pitch was well-suited for him to regain form.

India captain Rohit Sharma is going through a tough phase with the bat, struggling across formats, including domestic cricket. Even his return to the Ranji Trophy after a long gap didn’t help him find form. With the Champions Trophy approaching, many expected him to regain his touch in the ODI series against England.

But in the first ODI in Nagpur, Rohit failed to deliver. The crowd cheered as he walked out to bat, hoping for a big knock, but he lasted just seven balls before getting out for 2 runs while attempting a flick shot off Saqib Mahmood.

Missed Opportunity on a Favorable Pitch

Speaking to Sports18, former India batter Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on Rohit Sharma’s struggles, pointing out that the pitch was well-suited for him to regain form. However, he felt that Rohit didn’t spend enough time at the crease to assess the conditions properly, which led to his early dismissal. This was Rohit’s seventh single-digit score in his last 10 international innings.

“I think this wicket would have been a good one for Rohit Sharma’s comeback had he applied himself a bit more,” Raina said on Sports18.

ALSO READ:

Raina Confident of a Different Rohit Sharma if He Finds Form Before Champions Trophy

With less than two weeks left before India’s opening match against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma’s form remains a major concern for the team management. Having witnessed Rohit’s rise in white-ball cricket, Suresh Raina believes that if he can score runs in the remaining ODIs in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, it could bring a positive shift in his approach. A strong performance before the tournament could lead to a more confident and commanding presence from Rohit as captain in the Champions Trophy.

“Now, the team will move to Cuttack, where he could also perform well. If he finds form before the Champions Trophy, then we’ll see a different kind of captain and a different kind of approach from him,” said Raina.

