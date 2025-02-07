News
Rohit Sharma England 1st ODI Nagpur
News
Last updated: February 7, 2025

‘Problem With Big Scores’ – Former India Player Criticises Rohit Sharma’s Extended Batting Slump

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rohit Sharma's last 50-plus score in international cricket came in September, 2024

Rohit Sharma England 1st ODI Nagpur

Rohit Sharma’s last 15 innings in international cricket are shockingly bad. There are 10-single digit scores, one half-century against New Zealand and 23 against Bangladesh, back in September is his next highest score. Even when he returned to the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai, the Indian captain scored 3 and 28. 

Rohit Sharma’s pre-match defence fails

It is a worrying trend for the skipper who was understandably dropped for the fifth Test in Sydney against Australia. Ahead of the first ODI against England in Nagpur, Rohit was visibly flustered when a journalist asked if he was looking forward to playing ODIs after failing to score big in Tests.

“What kind of question is that? This is a different format. As cricketers, we know there are ups and downs. I’m very much aware of that. Every series is a fresh challenge. Not looking at what has happened in the past and only looking forward,” Rohit said in the pre-match press conference and added “Clearly you don’t (look forward),” while looking at the journalist.

However, the switch in format didn’t do any good for the 36-year-old as he was dismissed for two runs by Saqib Mahmood in the match. 

Manjrekar says there’s a problem if Rohit doesn’t score big vs England and in Champions Trophy

Manjrekar felt that there is some fix to the problem which Rohit should look for.

“He’ll be disappointed with the way he got out. Clearly there is pressure and if in 50-over cricket he struggles to get runs or get a big score, then you have a problem. Because I maintain that this is the best format for any batter, if you are batting in the top three, to get runs and come back into form. And if we don’t get to see the best of Rohit Sharma in this three-match series and the Champions Trophy, then there is a problem,” Manjrekar said on ‘ESPNCricinfo Matchday’ show.

Also Read:

Rohit had a similar defence to Mohammed Shami, who returned to the national team after an injury layoff of 14 months. Shami played two matches in the five-match T20I series against England and claimed 3-25 in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede.

“I also request everyone not to judge Shami just after a game or two. He was out with an injury for a year or so. It will take some time for him. He has been consistently performing for the country for the last 10-12 years,” Rohit had said.

Rohit’s words for Shami turned out well as the Bengal pacer bowled eight overs at full tilt and claimed 1-38 which included a first-over maiden.

India will look to seal the series by winning the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

