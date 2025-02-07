News
Last updated: February 7, 2025

Australia Spinner Collides With Non-Striker Trying To Save A Run In 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Both the bowler and the batter butted heads as the batter fell to the ground in pain

Mendis Kuhnemann collision

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis were involved in a nasty collision during the second Test in Galle which left Mendis in agonising pain.

During the first day of the Test match, left-arm spinner Kuhnemann’s fuller length delivery was dabbed on the leg side by Ramesh Mendis. Ramesh urged his partner Kusal for a single as the ball was in open space with no fielders to attend.

Kusal Mendis crawls back to the crease

Spotting this, Kuhnemann bolted sideways to save the run while Kusal began his run to the striker’s end. Kuhnemann, focused only on the ball, rammed his head into Kusal’s helmet as the batter spun around disoriented and lost his bat. 

Kusal crawled back into the crease, now far away from the actual pitch as Ramesh sprinted back to safety at his end.

Thankfully for Kusal, there was no run-out as both him and his partner got back into the crease but he was down on the ground groaning in pain due to the big collision. Kuhnemann also didn’t seem to be hurt as he rubbed his temple.

It was the first ball of the 65-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Ramesh (28) and Kusal as they tried to get Sri Lanka out of trouble with the score at 150/6.

Kusal made a fine 85 and remained not out at the end as the hosts were all out for 257 in the first innings. Dinesh Chandimal added a valuable 74 at the top but it didn’t amount to much on a flat deck.

Kuhnemann got 3-63 while lead spinner Nathan Lyon got 3-93. Mitchell Starc skittled out the Sri Lanka tail as well as getting the wicket of captain Dhananjaya de Silva to end with figures of 3-37.

Steve Smith gets close to hundred as Australia eye big score

Australia got the all out early on Day 2 as they replied with a strong start of 197/3 by tea.

Offspinner Nishan Peiris got the wickets of dangerous Travis Head (21) and his opening partner Usman Khawaja (36). Marnus Labuschagne’s lean run in Tests continued as he trapped leg before by Prabath Jayasuriya on four runs. Currently, Australia captain Steve Smith (78 not out) and Alex Carey (49 not out) are at the crease.

