New Zealand Pacer Injured During ILT20; in Doubt for Champions Trophy 2025

He pulled his hamstring while bowling the final over of Qualifier 1 against Dubai Capitals and had to leave the field a ball before the completion.

The Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson sustained a hamstring injury while featuring for Desert Vipers in ILT20 2025. He pulled his hamstring while bowling the final over of Qualifier 1 against Dubai Capitals and had to leave the field a ball before the completion as his team lost the contest on the final delivery.

He didn’t play in Qualifier 2 of the league, with Sam Curran taking over the captaincy duties. This injury has put his participation in the tri-series and Champions Trophy in doubt, even though it seems a minor hamstring issue.

“Lockie had a scan yesterday [Thursday] in the UAE. We’ve got the images here and [we are] waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it. Small hamstring injury, by the look of it, so we’re just waiting on a timeline of advice around that before we make a decision on whether Lockie travels here [Pakistan] or whether we do have to replace him for the Champions Trophy,” exclaimed Gary Stead, New Zealand’s head coach.

Ferguson is the most experienced pacer in New Zealand’s squad, and his recent form has been sensational. Hence, the Kiwis will suffer a massive blow if he doesn’t recover in time for the ICC event.

Why is Lockie Ferguson important for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy?

Barring his experience and top form, Lockie Ferguson’s superior skillsets are non-negotiable for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025. He has a high pace and hits the deck hard, making him an asset on Pakistan’s flat decks.

Also Read:

Further, he has improved his new-ball bowling and can move the new ball a bit, as seen during his stint in the BBL and ILT20 2025. So, he will need to bowl tough overs and do the heavy lifting in the pace department for New Zealand.

` –

| |



GONEEEEE! Lockie Ferguson announces his arrival to the #DPWorldILT20 in the best-possible way! 🎯



First-ever ball in the league and the skipper wastes no time in creating an immediate impact!#ADKRvDV #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/J22Af5Z6Wv — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 12, 2025

That’s possible only if Ferguson remains fit and bowls with full tilt. Jacob Duffy was already added to the team as his cover and will come into the main side if he fails to recover in time.

New Zealand can change the team until 12 February for the Champions Trophy 2025. Even if he misses the tri-series, starting today, New Zealand will take it if Ferguson features in the ICC tournament later in the month.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.