Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction, Former CSK Star Pushes for England Tour Selection With Another Top Performance in Ranji Trophy

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shardul Thakur has continued his good form in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 by churning out another sensational performance, this time with the ball. He bowled exceptionally well in the Quarter Final 3 fixture against Haryana at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Shardul snared six wickets for 58 runs in 18.5 overs to derail Haryana’s innings and pull Mumbai back into the game. His wickets were timely because Haryana were going well and looked set to take over Mumbai’s first-innings score at one stage.

His last few wickets came in within a few overs as Haryana were bundled on a mere 301 after being 218/3 at one point. Shardul emerged as his side’s best bowler and helped Mumbai gain a handy 14-run lead in the first innings.

He has been sensational in the last few games and contributed with both bat and ball for Mumbai, showing his true value. The all-rounder has bailed his domestic side out of troubled waters every time by doing all the tough parts across departments.

Shardul Thakur making a case for selection for the England tour with consistent performances

Shardul Thakur has always been a utility cricketer who steps up for the team in precarious situations, which earned him a spot in the Indian team. However, he was soon dropped from the side to accommodate other players, but the selectors must have noticed his Ranji Trophy performances.

He scored 51 & 119 against Jammu and Kashmir and took two wickets before accumulating 84 and eight wickets against Meghalaya in the final two league-stage fixtures. He has again stepped up in the quarter-final match to bundle Haryana quicker than anticipated.

These shows have strengthened his chances of earning a place in India’s team for the Test series against England later in the year. He has previously done well in England and can be mighty effective with both bat and ball, especially in this red-hot form.

India have Nitish Kumar Reddy as the other option for the same role, but they would want more such players since Shardul’s bowling will work in English conditions, even though the decks have gone flat. India will become more flexible with Shardul since he makes the team more dynamic.

