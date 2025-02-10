KKR, CSK Stars Vie for Place in IPL 2025 Starting XI After Impressive Knocks in ILT20 2025 Final

Dubai Capitals won the ILT20 2025 final after a thrilling chase.

KKR’s Rovman Powell and CSK’s Sam Curran strengthen their case for an IPL 2025 starting spot with standout knocks in the ILT20 2025 final.

Rovman Powell was bought by KKR for INR 1.50 crore, and Sam Curran was bought by CSK for INR 2.40 crore.

Sam Curran scored 62 in the Final

In the final of the ILT20 2025 between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers batted first. Sam Curran came in at No. 5 when his team was 75/3. He then shared a 47-run partnership with Max Holden, followed by a 67-run stand with Azam Khan. Curran played an excellent knock of 62 off 33 balls, with 5 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 187.88.

With the bat this season, Curran scored 387 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.28 and a strike rate of 134.27.

However, his bowling was not up to the mark as he could manage just 7 wickets in 13 matches. In the final match, his figures were 4 overs, 42 runs, and 1 wicket. The batting performances he showed would have given his IPL franchise, CSK, a lot of confidence, but now he needs to bring out some improvement in his bowling as he will be a key player for them in the upcoming season .

Powell’s Match-Winning Knock in the Final

In the second innings, for the Dubai Capitals, Rovman Powell came to the crease at No. 5 and played an outstanding knock of 63 off 38 balls, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 165.79. His innings played a huge role in helping Dubai Capitals win the match and the tournament.

In the season, he scored 202 runs in 8 matches at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 145.32.

This performance would have surely pleased his IPL franchise, KKR. He might begin from the bench but his good form is a positive sign, and he might find a place in the playing XI in the next season if he continues his form like this.

Dubai Capitals are the champions of ILT20 2025

Dubai Capitals won the ILT20 2025 final after a thrilling chase. Opting to bowl first, they struck early as Obed McCoy removed both Vipers’ openers cheaply. Max Holden (76 off 51) and Sam Curran (62* off 33) led the recovery, helping Desert Vipers post 189/5.

Mohammed Amir and David Payne struck early, leaving the Capitals at 31/3, but Rovman Powell (63) and Shai Hope stabilized the innings. Even with late wickets for the Vipers, Sikandar Raza’s explosive 34* off 12 balls sealed the win in the final over, clinching the title for Dubai Capitals.

