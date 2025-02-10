4 Overseas Players Who Can Make an International Comeback With IPL 2025 Performances Ft. Sam Curran

Several foreign players who are out of their national teams will participate in IPL 2025 and look to regain their position in their sides.

Apart from entertainment purposes, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also an ideal platform for several players to perform and make selectors notice them. While this mostly applies to Indian players, the overseas ones try to impress and stamp their authority. With IPL 2025 closing in, the opportunity presents itself yet again.

Several foreign players who are out of their national teams will participate in IPL 2025 and look to regain their position in their sides. While they also need to grind in the domestic competitions, the foreign players often get more eyeballs after performing in a league like IPL.

Along the same line, we look at five overseas players who will look to perform to retain their place in their national team.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Among the most exciting young talents in world cricket, Jake Fraser-McGurk made his superior skills noticeable right from the start. That also led to his inclusion in the national team last year, as he debuted in the ODI and T20I format.

However, McGurk couldn’t perform according to the expectations and was soon dropped from the side. Delhi Capitals (DC) put heavy faith in him, using the Right To Match (RTM) card and bought him at INR 9 crore.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks is another exciting player who contributes with both bat and ball but was surprisingly not selected for the India tour. He blew hot and cold in international cricket, which might have led to his exclusion.

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, and Jacks will play a crucial role with both bat and ball. The performances for MI will certainly boost his chances for a comeback in the national side.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran will reunite with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 after being sold for INR 2.40 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He was part of England’s plans across formats at one stage but finds himself in none currently.

His last outing for England was in November last year, and he was ignored for the white-ball tour to India. He has improved massively and performed well in the ILT20 while featuring for Desert Vipers, but performances in the IPL will be prioritised more, so Curran must contribute with both bat and ball.

Lizaad Williams

Lizaad Williams is among the talented South African speedsters who didn’t get enough opportunities. Mumbai Indians bought him at his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction, and he will have a chance to showcase his superior skills.

His last international outing was against Ireland in October last year, and injuries have also been against his inclusion at times. However, he will learn much at the MI camp and hone his skills to press a case for national selection.

