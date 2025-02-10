News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
We look at five overseas players who will look to perform to retain their place in their national team, including Sam Curran.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 10, 2025

4 Overseas Players Who Can Make an International Comeback With IPL 2025 Performances Ft. Sam Curran

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Several foreign players who are out of their national teams will participate in IPL 2025 and look to regain their position in their sides.

We look at five overseas players who will look to perform to retain their place in their national team, including Sam Curran.

Apart from entertainment purposes, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also an ideal platform for several players to perform and make selectors notice them. While this mostly applies to Indian players, the overseas ones try to impress and stamp their authority. With IPL 2025 closing in, the opportunity presents itself yet again.

Several foreign players who are out of their national teams will participate in IPL 2025 and look to regain their position in their sides. While they also need to grind in the domestic competitions, the foreign players often get more eyeballs after performing in a league like IPL.

Along the same line, we look at five overseas players who will look to perform to retain their place in their national team.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Among the most exciting young talents in world cricket, Jake Fraser-McGurk made his superior skills noticeable right from the start. That also led to his inclusion in the national team last year, as he debuted in the ODI and T20I format.

However, McGurk couldn’t perform according to the expectations and was soon dropped from the side. Delhi Capitals (DC) put heavy faith in him, using the Right To Match (RTM) card and bought him at INR 9 crore.

Also Read:

Will Jacks

Will Jacks is another exciting player who contributes with both bat and ball but was surprisingly not selected for the India tour. He blew hot and cold in international cricket, which might have led to his exclusion.

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, and Jacks will play a crucial role with both bat and ball. The performances for MI will certainly boost his chances for a comeback in the national side.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran will reunite with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 after being sold for INR 2.40 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He was part of England’s plans across formats at one stage but finds himself in none currently.

His last outing for England was in November last year, and he was ignored for the white-ball tour to India. He has improved massively and performed well in the ILT20 while featuring for Desert Vipers, but performances in the IPL will be prioritised more, so Curran must contribute with both bat and ball.

Lizaad Williams

Lizaad Williams is among the talented South African speedsters who didn’t get enough opportunities. Mumbai Indians bought him at his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction, and he will have a chance to showcase his superior skills.

His last international outing was against Ireland in October last year, and injuries have also been against his inclusion at times. However, he will learn much at the MI camp and hone his skills to press a case for national selection.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Jake Fraser-McGurk
Lizaad Williams
Sam Curran
Will Jacks

Betting news

Related posts

4 Key Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players Who Could Decide Their Fate in IPL 2025

5:23 pm
Sandip Pawar
Rajasthan Royals Overseas Star Reveals Keeping ‘Options Open’ Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

‘Whatever Happens, Happens’: Rajasthan Royals Overseas Star Reveals Keeping ‘Options Open’ Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

According to him, the discussion regarding retention was not too much and occurred only a couple of days ahead of the deadline.
4:56 pm
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Recruits Sizzle and Other Takeaways

SA20 2025 Hits & Misses: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Recruits Sizzle and Other Takeaways

SA20 proved to be a good ground for the new talents, as many rising stars stole the show with spectacular performances.
4:16 pm
Sagar Paul
Anrich Nortje replaced by Corbin Bosch for Champions Trophy 2025

South Africa Name Mumbai Indians Bowler As Anrich Nortje’s Replacement for Champions Trophy 2025

He has been in stellar form recently.
2:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Richard Gleeson is a lanky speedster who can bowl at a high pace and hit shorter lengths, making him an ideal middle-over enforcer.

Former Punjab Kings Analyst Recommends Discarded CSK Pacer for RCB in IPL 2025, Dale Steyn Approves

He can hit the deck hard and agitate batters with his cramping lines, as he has been doing for the last few years.
11:43 am
Darpan Jain
SRH team IPL 2024

4 Best SRH Players In Among New Faces For IPL 2025 ft. Harshal Patel

There are many stars on the SRH roster, but also few potential gems
11:18 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy