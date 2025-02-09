‘Whatever Happens, Happens’: Rajasthan Royals Overseas Star Reveals Keeping ‘Options Open’ Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

According to him, the discussion regarding retention was not too much and occurred only a couple of days ahead of the deadline.

Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals said in an interview that he had kept his options open before the IPL 2025 auction.

He was retained by Rajasthan Royals for INR 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Hetmyer Had No Clarity on Retention Before IPL 2025 Auction

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Shimron Hetmyer said he had no idea if Rajasthan Royals were going to retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. According to him, the discussion regarding retention was not too much and occurred only a couple of days ahead of the deadline. He had spoken to his agent and instructed him to be open-minded since retention was always uncertain.

“There wasn’t much conversation before, to be honest. It was like a day or two just before when it came to the retention part and it was basically me speaking to my agent about it and he said ‘who knows, we might get retained, we might not. So just keep your options open and don’t think too much about it. And whatever happens, happens,” Hetmyer said.

Reflecting on his time with the Royals, Hetmyer acknowledged that it was a difficult decision for the team to determine which overseas player to retain. He pointed out that over the last three years, Rajasthan had several outstanding overseas players who performed exceptionally well.

“The past three years when Ive played, we had some really good overseas players that did an exceptional, exceptional job for us. For me, I thought it was really difficult (for the team) to actually pick one overseas player to. retain at that time when, when you had to retain someone. So I was actually pretty grateful and pretty happy that I was picked as that overseas player,” he added.

Hetmyer on Playing Under Sanju Samson

Shimron Hetmyer spoke about his experience playing under Sanju Samson’s leadership at Rajasthan Royals, expressing how much he has enjoyed it. He actually described Samson as a very simple, quiet fellow, easy-going, makes it really comfortable to work with him.

Hetmyer states that one of the best things about Samson as a captain is his approachability. He stated that Samson always keeps his room open to players who wish to talk or ask questions or even just have a chat.



He praised Samson’s calm nature on the field, saying he is always relaxed and open to suggestions from teammates. Hetmyer thinks that these are the qualities which make Samson a good leader, as he maintains a good atmosphere while leading the team well.

“I’ve enjoyed it quite a lot. It’s easy because he’s a simple, quiet, easygoing person so it’s really nice to have someone like that. And he’s always there for you – one, his room is always open, so if you have something to ask or some or you just want to chat, hes always there. You could always go to him. And when we’re on the field he’s really relaxed and chilled and someone you can always throw suggestions at. I think that’s the hallmark of good captains and he’s someone with good leadership skills,” he stated.

